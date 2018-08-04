A search is ongoing for a Leadwood man with a medical issue who went missing early Saturday morning after having two seizures at the Desloge VFW Post 2426.
According to Desloge Police Chief James Bullock, after the seizures, Randy Waun, 37, told his wife, Staurla, who works at the VFW, that he would wait in his pickup truck in the parking lot until she got off work and could drive him home. After finishing her job, she went out to the parking lot and discovered that her husband and the pickup were already gone.
After driving home and finding Waun wasn’t there, his wife returned to the VFW and called to report him missing. Desloge police were contacted by Central Dispatch about Waun’s disappearance around 3:35 a.m.
Chief Bullock said Waun’s cellphone pinged to a location six miles east-northeast of the cellphone tower on Oak Lake Road in Mineral Point, located in Washington County.
“To the best of their ability they tried to find where that location would approximately be and that appeared to be in an area around Douglas Road, off of Old Cadet Road,” Bullock added. “That particular area could be in St. Francois County, not Washington County.
“That’s the area they’ve concentrated their search on. Family members and law enforcement have been looking for him ever since he turned up missing last night. An organized search was made this afternoon with a command center set up over in Terre du Lac. Washington County was also searching in their area."
Bullock added that the situation is considered critical since Waun has not had his medication in more than 36 hours.
“He needs to take his medication daily to assist keeping the seizures from occurring,” he said. “Every time he has one of these seizures, he is always disoriented for a certain amount of time. His wife tells me that depending on the severity of the seizure he can be disoriented anywhere from a couple of hours to multiple days before he completely recovers his senses. Without the medication he will continue to have multiple seizures. There is a risk of death if he doesn’t receive the medication.
“If someone attempts to approach Mr. Waun, they should use caution. He could appear to be intoxicated or under the influence of drugs. In all actuality, he could still be disoriented from a seizure and needs to be treated as such. He may fear that he’s going to be attacked, so anyone that deals with him needs to understand that he’s not going to be mean intentionally, but could act in a belligerent manner because of his medical issue.”
Waun’s pickup truck is a red 2001 Chevy Silverado with green and white Colorado license plates AEH-108.
“He has been entered into the Missouri Uniform Law Enforcement System as a missing person,” Bullock said. “If anyone locates Mr. Waun, they are asked to contact their local law enforcement. They can also contact St. Francois County Joint Communication Center at 573-431-3131 or the Desloge Police Department at 573-431-1463."
This is a continuing story and the Daily Journal will provide updates as they become available.
