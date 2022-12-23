Season of Hope donations still down

The holiday charity on which hundreds of families depend has had a fundraising season that was about as rough as the current weather, according to William Bunch, director of St. Francois County Community Partnership (SFCCPO and organizer of Season of Hope.

The charity needed to raise about $75,000 to help 1,113 kids have a Christmas they otherwise wouldn’t get, with $75 worth of presents or gift cards.

They’ve been way behind their usual, pre-pandemic donations, even though they’ve been trying to help more kids each year. The kids are referred to Season of Hope by local school districts, Missouri Children's Division, Head Starts and East Missouri Action Agency.

“Yes, we are still just a little behind, but I’m feeling much better,” Bunch said Friday. “North County schools came through, big-time. If the other schools would do half as much, we would have no worries.”

North County Assistant Superintendent Dr. Brandon Gregory, during this month’s school board meeting Dec. 14, reported how proud he was that the district raised about $8,000, and that it was exemplary of the district’s giving nature “that it’s had for as long as I can remember.” Gregory also serves on the board of SFCCP.

“Just to give you an idea, (Season of Hope) serves 350 North County kids, grades K through 12. That's on top of our 120 that we have with Shop With a Cop. Every kid gets $75 worth of gifts, so that comes up to $23,625,” he said. “Yes, as a district we collected almost $8,000, but you're still looking at about a $15,000 difference just for our district.

“And not every district puts as much effort into it as we do. Every donation is appreciated. I mean, our principals, our staff, the people in this district pushed hard to get that money together. And so I just appreciate all the work that everybody did.”

Bunch said a major corporation used to donate about three vehicles’ worth of toys and gifts before the pandemic, “they’d sponsor at least 100 kids all on their own,” but the main organizer at that company retired, and plus, with employees working from home, there’s not the on-site excitement of raising money and gifts together as a team.

“They used to raise about $9,000 in gifts and toys, then when we switched to gift cards (during the pandemic), they still gave about $9,000. This year, it was about $750,” he said. “Their corporate office did give a nice donation, but it was nowhere near what the employees did.”

Bunch said in previous years, when more money might have been raised than was needed to buy for the kids referred to the program, the reserve helped fund the following year’s Season of Hope, which provided a nice cushion.

“So we're gonna have to really look at next year. We're only gonna spend what we get. You know, we've always gone all-in and purchase on a credit card and just, the money's always come through, right?” he said. “The first year of the pandemic, 2020, we brought in, I think it was $90,000 or so. And we spent about $75,000, so we had a good carryover.

“But the last two years have been down. About half of that reserve was gone last year and now the rest of that period is about gone.”

Bunch said he’s been grateful for not only the North County School District’s donation, but also Ameriprise’s recent donation, as well as all of the other faithful contributors who give every year.

There are a variety of ways to donate to Season of Hope:

• Mail a check or stop by the office at 1101 Weber Rd., Suite 202, Farmington. If the office is closed, drop it in the secure donation box mounted on the door. To reach the office, call 573-760-0212.

• Visit sfccp.org to find the link for donating to Season of Hope via PayPal. The direct link is www.PayPal.Me/SeasonOfHopeSFCCP

• Buy gift cards, preferably in $25 increments, but Bunch emphasized no amount is too small. To ease the process, Walmart gift cards or Visa/Mastercard gift cards are best.

• Walmart (ATF gift card) has an option online to purchase a card that cannot be used for alcohol, tobacco, firearms or lottery tickets.

• If the value of the card is not pre-printed on the card, write the amount on it with permanent marker, which helps staff save time verifying the amount.

Donations are tax deductible.