The St. Francois County Community Partnership needs help for the annual Season of Hope program.
SFCCP Office Manager Tiffany Creamer said they are in dire need of sponsorships and donations for the program that provides St. Francois County children from low-income families with Christmas gifts.
Currently, 1,566 children in St. Francois County are signed up for this year's program.
"We've not had numbers that high since 2009," she said.
The partnership has organized Season of Hope, formerly known as Caring Communities Christmas, since 1999. The biggest need was in 2008 when they helped 1,673 children. Last year they helped 1,304 children.
Of the 1,566 children on the list for this year, about 400 have sponsors. The goal is to have at least 600 children sponsored and they currently have about 400 sponsored.
Organizations, businesses, school groups, churches and even families or individuals sponsor families in need. Parents submit a child's wish list which often includes clothes in addition to some toys. On average, you can expect to spend $75 per child. Sponsors are simply asked to do what they can to fulfill the children's wishes.
Creamer said sponsorship is the most effective way to help the program because it better meets the requests of families and expedites the entire process.
While sponsorship is the preferred way of helping, they will take any help they can get including financial donations or donations of new toys, gift cards or phone cards.
"No gift is too small," she said.
Creamer said some people purchase a gift for a child in honor of loved one who has died.
Bill Bunch, executive director, said they collected a big load of toys during the recent Parkland Toy Run. He said they may have received a few more toys than last year which is great because the need is greater this year.
Volunteers are also needed.
"We are in desperate need of volunteers, mostly to shop and pack," Creamer said.
Organizers would like all items turned into Season of Hope by no later than Dec. 3. For a list of the most requested toys/items or information on drop-off locations, call the partnership's office at 573-431-3173.
A local radio station is hosting the KREI/KTJJ Alpha Cares Toy Drive 2-6 p.m. Dec. 6 at Farmington Walmart. Items can also be dropped off at the radio station, located at 1401 KREI Blvd. They will be collecting new toys and monetary donations for Season of Hope.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.