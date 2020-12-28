Season of Hope surpasses giving goal

“Hopefully they’ll come through for us, they have in the past.”
Those were the words of optimism used by St. Francois County Community Partnership (SFCCP) Executive Director Bill Bunch late in the fall.
Came through, they did.
Like many charities, Season of Hope found itself at the mercy of the COVID-19 pandemic with its accompanying unemployment rate, economic downturns and general precautions as many shoppers stayed in and stayed safe.
Not to mention the difficulty involved in conducting a toy drive without actual toys. Season of Hope is the annual charity in which social workers and teachers refer hundreds of local, needy kids to SFCCP, which raises money to buy, collect and wrap the kids’ gifts according to their wish-lists.
In a normal year, they would collect about $50,000, and give out about $50,000 worth of donated toys, last year serving 1,291 children. This year, to be realistic, they made a goal of serving 1,040 kids with special Walmart gift cards that could not be used for “gifts” like lottery tickets, alcohol, tobacco or other things grown-ups might like to get.
“We target to do (fewer kids) this year because we know donations might be down, people might not be working right now who normally contribute,” he said in late October.
But now that the dust has settled and the gift cards dispersed, the result has been overwhelming, Bunch said Monday.
“We got everyone taken care of, plus 80 kids more,” he said. “We got the money to fund this year and start next year with a good fund amount.”
That’s a big deal, since Season of Hope relies on a cushion of extra toys – toys that might have been donated, but didn’t appear on recipients’ gift lists — and the toy “cushion” originally intended for this year’s drive had been stolen from their storage unit. Bunch later said they were working with insurance to recover the loss.
Overwhelmed with this year’s success, Bunch said he’s casually compared notes with other charities that have indicated they’ve seen a strong giving season, as well. Even new contributors to Season of Hope stepped up to augment what its regular, traditional, dedicated donors annually do to support the charity — a group out of Terre Du Lac, a $9,000 drive promoted by a local bank, a real estate agency that organized a mini-fundraiser.
“These things happened and they made a big difference,” Bunch said.
“My wife said don’t worry about it, the giving will rise to the level of need,” he added. “But boy, back in October when we knew we couldn’t deliver toys, we had our doubts. We’re just so happy everyone came through for the kids and the families.”
