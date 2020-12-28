Season of Hope surpasses giving goal

But now that the dust has settled and the gift cards dispersed, the result has been overwhelming, Bunch said Monday.

“We got everyone taken care of, plus 80 kids more,” he said. “We got the money to fund this year and start next year with a good fund amount.”

That’s a big deal, since Season of Hope relies on a cushion of extra toys – toys that might have been donated, but didn’t appear on recipients’ gift lists — and the toy “cushion” originally intended for this year’s drive had been stolen from their storage unit. Bunch later said they were working with insurance to recover the loss.

Overwhelmed with this year’s success, Bunch said he’s casually compared notes with other charities that have indicated they’ve seen a strong giving season, as well. Even new contributors to Season of Hope stepped up to augment what its regular, traditional, dedicated donors annually do to support the charity — a group out of Terre Du Lac, a $9,000 drive promoted by a local bank, a real estate agency that organized a mini-fundraiser.

“These things happened and they made a big difference,” Bunch said.

“My wife said don’t worry about it, the giving will rise to the level of need,” he added. “But boy, back in October when we knew we couldn’t deliver toys, we had our doubts. We’re just so happy everyone came through for the kids and the families.”

Sarah Haas is the assistant editor for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at 573-518-3617 or at shaas@dailyjournalonline.com.

