Season of Hope wraps up another season of giving

St. Francois County Community Partnership (SFCCP) is putting the finishing touches on its annual charity blockbuster, Season of Hope, which makes Christmases brighter for area families in need of extra cheer.

COVID-19 altered its tradition of giving wrapped toys to needy kids, who are referred by school districts and public agencies. The non-profit opted in favor of giving the families $75 gift cards, helping 1,061 parents and guardians in 2020 buy gifts for their kids.

This year, according to SFCCP Director Bill Bunch, they might have fallen just short of their goal, but they still helped 1,137 families this Christmas, 76 more than last year.

“It went really smoothly,” Bunch said. “This year, we allocated for 1,150 and were prepared to do a few more. But we only got 1,137."

"The initial referral (numbers) came in quite a bit under 1,100, but we picked up a few referrals from East Missouri Action Agency and probably 50 more from the schools and a couple of shelters in different places. So we ended up, I believe the last count was 1,137, only 13 short of our goal.”

Bunch said in some cases families might have received more than one kind of gift card, but they mostly totaled $75.

“And we had some extra (gift cards or certificates) like Dairy Queen and Hardee's and different things like that, so we threw those in for the larger families as a bonus, we didn't count them towards the $75 total,” he said.

While donations lagged a bit compared to recent years, Bunch said they were blessed with many new donors this year.

“We had some of our regulars we didn't hear from this year, which is no problem, that’s OK,” he said. “The new donors took up the slack, so we're in good shape for going into next year.”

The families are referred to the agency by the five school districts throughout St. Francois County, East Missouri Action Agency, Division of Children’s Services and the Head Start centers.

“When they refer the kids, they know the kids and they know the family situation. So when we get the referrals, we’ve got the correct number of cards for each one of those referring organizations,” he said. “And once we had them all totaled up and put in an envelope for them, we contacted those referring organizations who came in and picked up their cards and they set a day aside for their students’ parents to come in and pick them up.

“And as far as I know, everything went smoothly, no complaints, we're already getting feedback. Plus, we send out a survey as soon as we drop the cards off to find out how people like the situation and we even had people send us pictures of what they bought with the gift cards. It's very heartwarming to know how much it's appreciated.”

Sarah Haas is the assistant editor for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at 573-518-3617 or at shaas@dailyjournalonline.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.