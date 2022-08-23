Second earthquake in 10 days reported

Another earthquake in the Parkland was reported on Monday evening. It's the second one in 10 days. Both were considered "minor" by U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) standards.

The 2.2 magnitude quake was located 4 miles northwest of Bonne Terre at 5:27 p.m. Monday and had a depth of about 8.1 miles.

The epicenter was located about 6 miles northeast of an Aug. 13 earthquake that was reported halfway between Leadwood and Potosi, north of Highway 8.

That tremor's magnitude was 1.9 with an almost 4-mile depth.

According to earthquaketrack.com, which features National Geographic Esri maps, four earthquakes have happened in that cluster within the last two years, ranging in magnitude from 1.9 to 2.2, and 3 to 15 miles in depth.

The USGS's website explains that the measure of depth is an indicator of the strength of the shaking, which diminishes with increasing distance from the earthquake's source. An earthquake occurring at a depth of 120 miles would produce much less shaking than an earthquake whose epicenter is located at a depth of 2 miles.

Southeast Missouri is part of a mid-continent fault zone called the Mississippi embayment, which includes Alabama, Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Mississippi, Missouri, and Tennessee.

According to the USGS, the Mississippi embayment "is a broad trough filled with marine sedimentary rocks about 50-100 millions years old and river sediments less than 5 millions years old. The upper 30 meters of sediment within the embayment includes sand, silt, and clay deposited by the Mississippi, Ohio, St. Francis, and White Rivers and their tributaries over the past 60,000 years."

Seismologists regard it as one of the most potentially dangerous earthquake regions in the country. The New Madrid seismic zone is located in the northern part of the embayment and was considered the most active seismic region east of the Rocky Mountains until Oklahoma displaced that status in 2014.