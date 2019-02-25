The second annual Feed My Sheep Bake Sale will be on April 13 at the First Baptist Church of Desloge from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The Feed My Sheep Bake Sale is a charity event where members of the community sell and buy baked goods with proceeds donated to local food pantries.
Receiving the benefits are Immaculate Conception/St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry, the Elvins Food Pantry, the House of Praise Food Pantry, the Bonne Terre/St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry, and the Bismarck Church of God Food Pantry.
They were all chosen by the East Missouri Action Agency, and will be allocated benefits according to their size.
The items sold aren’t limited to baked goods, but also include themed gift baskets, homemade items like spiced tea, cookie mixes, aprons, and pot holders, holiday wreathes and centerpieces and books.
The centerpiece of the auction is the pastor’s cake, where pastors bake their favorite cake and auction it off. Last year the most expensive pastor’s cake – a strawberry “Cardinals” cake – sold for $1,100.
“We would have been happy with $5,000 last year,” said Elizabeth Poston, a chairperson of the event. “But we ended up making around $25,000. Much more than we expected.”
She said she wasn’t sure how well they would do this year, but volunteers are working harder to have even more attendees.
“It’s the Saturday before Palm Sunday, so people can get ready for Easter,” Poston said.
The Feed My Sheep bake sale started because the founders Jack and Elizabeth Poston wanted to expand on a similar bake sale which originated in Farmington ... the Help the Hungry Bake Sale fundraiser.
Feed My Sheep is also hosting a variety show at the Methodist Centenary Church in Bonne Terre on March 30 at 6 p.m. to help buy a pastor’s cake at the annual bake sale.
The variety show is a mix of the “greatest hits” of acts and skits done in previous years, which was held from 2009 to 2013. Community and church members will perform skits based off of variety and sketch television shows like The Carol Burnett Show, Rowan & Martin’s Laugh-In, and Hee-Haw.
“We’ve picked our favorite skits, jokes, and songs from each show,” said Centenary member and show organizer Jill Clemons. This is the first time it will be done as a charity event.
Anyone interested in donating an item to the bake sale or volunteering to help can contact a participating church in Park Hills, Desloge, Bonne Terre, Leadwood or Bismarck for information.
