A Park Hills woman charged in connection with a Ste. Genevieve County murder has been arraigned.
Angel Senter, 42, of Park Hills, appeared before Judge Timothy Inman and plead not guilty to felony E abandonment of a corpse and felony E tampering with physical evidence in a felony prosecution. Senter will next appear before the judge on Jan. 7.
Senter is being held in the Ste. Genevieve County Jail on a $25,000 bond.
According to a probable cause statement, on Dec. 19 deputies with the Ste. Genevieve County Sheriff’s Department contacted Senter and asked her to meet with them at the sheriff’s office for an additional interview. Senter agreed and the interview started at 12:09 p.m.
Senter was advised of her rights prior to any questioning. She initially said during her prior account of events that she had picked up Susan Armantrout at a Potosi storage shed at her request. Senter said that the woman was standing outside the storage shed when she arrived.
The deputy ended the interview, but a short time later he was contacted by a deputy at the detention center who said Senter asked to speak with him again. During that portion of the interview, Senter admitted that she had assisted Armantrout in transporting Aaron Armantrout’s BMW to the storage facility in Potosi.
Susan J. Armantrout, 41, of Ste. Genevieve County, is charged with class A felony of murder in the first degree, felony armed criminal action and a class E felony of abandonment of a corpse, which reportedly occurred on Dec. 14. She is being held in the Ste. Genevieve County Jail on a $1 million cash only bond.
At 10:15 a.m. on Dec. 17, investigators were notified by the Ste. Genevieve County Jail that Susan Armantrout had asked to speak with him. Susan Armantrout was brought to the interview room and she immediately began telling him that she had shot and killed her husband, Aaron, 36, of Ste. Genevieve County.
The lieutenant reported that he did not interrupt Susan Armantrout's confession until she stopped talking about murdering her husband. At that point, the lieutenant told her he needed to ask her some questions and advised her of her Miranda rights.
He said Susan gave a very detailed confession and said she had hidden the body in the BMW’s trunk and placed the car into a storage shed in Potosi. Susan also said she had shot her husband in the head with a pistol in the master bedroom and had cleaned up the scene using a type of cleaner with bleach in it.
She said she alone dragged her husband’s lifeless body through the garage and put him into his car. She said she drove the body to Potosi and was picked up by her friend, who was driving her pickup truck.
In the time since, a third suspect, Susan's son Anthony L. Skaggs, 20, has been arrested and charged with a class E felony of abandonment of a corpse and the class E felony of tampering with physical evidence in a felony prosecution for, what investigators indicate, was his involvement in possibly helping move the body.
Susan Armantrout described the location where she hid the body and BMW as a storage locker located at 8 and U Storage in Potosi. The lieutenant reported that during the interview with Susan Armantrout, she said she only had one bullet in her gun when she shot her husband in the head.
Susan Armantrout pled not guilty during an initial arraignment on Wednesday, Dec. 19. Skaggs has yet to be arrainged.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.