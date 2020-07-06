Second positive COVID-19 case at Potosi graduation

The health department is asking the public to monitor themselves through Saturday for symptoms of COVID-19, which can include but are not limited to:

loss of smell or taste,

shortness of breath,

cough,

headache,

nausea,

vomiting,

diarrhea, and/or

runny nose.

If you develop any of these, please reach out to your health care provider to be evaluated.

The key to reducing spread is prevention, according to the health department. If you are sick, do not go to work or in public places until you have been evaluated by a health care provider. Social distance -- 6 feet distance apart -- and spend no more than 15 minutes' time if not distanced. Wash your hands. Wear a mask if able when in public.

Washington County has 30 total confirmed cases of the virus and six active cases.

The health department first reported a positive case at Potosi's graduation on July 1.