Second positive COVID-19 case at Potosi graduation
0 comments
alert top story

Second positive COVID-19 case at Potosi graduation

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Health Center prepares for coronavirus
Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)

The Washington County Health Department is reporting that a second positive COVID-19 case has been determined to have attended Potosi High School graduation on June 27. They were not symptomatic at the time and the risk to the public remains low.

According to the health department, there is no need to quarantine unless you were personally contacted by a public health nurse, not a robo-call.

As per investigation protocol, all people considered to be higher than low-risk have been called personally by a public health nurse and the investigation is almost complete.

The health department is asking the public to monitor themselves through Saturday for symptoms of COVID-19, which can include but are not limited to:

  • loss of smell or taste,
  • shortness of breath,
  • cough,
  • headache,
  • nausea,
  • vomiting,
  • diarrhea, and/or
  • runny nose.

If you develop any of these, please reach out to your health care provider to be evaluated.

The key to reducing spread is prevention, according to the health department. If you are sick, do not go to work or in public places until you have been evaluated by a health care provider. Social distance -- 6 feet distance apart -- and spend no more than 15 minutes' time if not distanced. Wash your hands. Wear a mask if able when in public.

Washington County has 30 total confirmed cases of the virus and six active cases.

The health department first reported a positive case at Potosi's graduation on July 1.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Pursuit ends in crash Monday
Accidents

Pursuit ends in crash Monday

  • Updated

A woman has been charged after a police pursuit that began in Madison County Monday and ended with an accident in St. Francois County.

Honoring the Krause family
Local News

Honoring the Krause family

During the Farmington School Board special year-end session Friday, Athletics/Activities Director John Bacon addressed the board, recognizing …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News