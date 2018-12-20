A second woman has been charged in the murder of 36-year-old Aaron Armantrout who was found dead Monday afternoon in his 2000 BMW in a storage shed outside Potosi.
Angel Senter, 42, of Park Hills, was charged Thursday with a class E felony of abandonment of a corpse. She is being held in the Ste. Genevieve County Jail on $10,000 bond.
These charges came just days after Aaron’s wife, Susan J. Armantrout, 41, of Ste. Genevieve County, was taken into custody and charged with a class A felony of murder in the first degree, felony armed criminal action and a class E felony of abandonment of a corpse. She is being held in the Ste. Genevieve County Jail on a $1 million cash only bond.
According to a probable cause statement, on Wednesday evening deputies with the Ste. Genevieve County sheriff’s Department contacted Senter and asked her to meet with them at the sheriff’s office for an additional interview. Senter agreed and the interview started at 12:09 p.m.
Senter was advised of her rights prior to any questioning. She initially said during her prior account of events that she had picked up Armantrout at the Potosi storage shed at her request. Senter said that the woman was standing outside the storage shed when she arrived.
The deputy ended the interview and a short time later he was contacted by a deputy at the detention center who said Senter asked to speak with him again. During that portion of the interview, Senter admitted that she had assisted Armantrout in transporting Aaron’s BMW to the storage facility in Potosi.
Senter said that she had gone to Armantrout’s house Friday evening after receiving a telephone call from Armantrout, which Armantrout said she had been assaulted by Aaron. Senter said that she had been driven to Armantrout’s house to console her.
Senter added that when she arrived at 8 p.m., Armantrout told her that Aaron was sleeping. She said the two women spoke for a period of time at the house before agreeing to leave and go back to Senter's house in Park Hills.
Senter said she drove back to her house and was met there by Armantrout approximately 10 to 15 minutes later, which was shortly after 10 p.m. Senter said Armantrout had driven her white pickup truck to her house.
Senter said Armantrout was at her house for a short period of time before leaving and told her she had to “take some sugar to a friend in Potosi.” She added Armantrout returned at approximately 1 a.m. and that they were at Senter’s house for a period of time before Armantrout suggested they go to Walmart and then get something to eat.
Senter said she rode in Armantrout’s white pickup truck to Desloge Walmart, where she waited in the parking lot while Armantrout went into the store to purchase assorted items. Senter told the deputy she was unable to go into Walmart due to her being caught shoplifting in the past.
The deputy later retrieved a copy of the sales receipt from Desloge Walmart detailing the transaction. Among the items purchased by Armantrout was a padlock. Senter said that Armantrout then drove to the area of Koen Creek Bridge off Commerce Street, located off U.S. 67 in St. Francois County, where Aaron’s BMW was parked alongside the roadway.
Senter said she agreed to follow Armantrout to the Potosi storage shed to hide the BMW. She also said she drove the truck, while she followed Armantrout, who was driving the BMW, to the storage facility. Armantrout pulled the BMW into a storage locker and secured the door.
Senter then got into the passenger seat of the truck and Armantrout drove them to the McDonald’s drive-thru in Potosi, where they purchased breakfast.
On Monday, following Armantrout’s confession, Aaron’s body was located in the trunk of his BMW, in a storage locker at the storage facility.
According to the initial probable cause statement, at 8:27 a.m. Friday a deputy with the Ste. Genevieve County Sheriff’s Department was called to make contact with Aaron regarding threats.
Deputies were called to the Armantrout home Friday morning to speak with Aaron about threats his wife had been making for the last few months to kill him. At the time Aaron had declined to file a formal complaint despite the deputy’s encouragement for him to do so.
On Saturday at 12:02 p.m., the same deputy was dispatched to call Aaron’s father, who reported that his son was missing. The father told the deputy that his son had recent problems with his wife making death threats toward him. The man told the deputy that Aaron was supposed to meet his sister the day before, but never showed up.
The man said family members went to Aaron's home located in the 17,000 block of Route D in Ste. Genevieve County looking for him Saturday morning. Aaron was not home and his BMW was also gone. The father told the deputy that a family friend had just left the residence and told him the house smelled like bleach.
On Saturday morning, more deputies with Ste. Genevieve Sheriff’s Department were informed of the situation and everyone was asked everyone to leave the home while an investigation was underway.
Deputies went inside the house to ensure there was no one else in there and no one was in need of medical assistance. It was noted in the report that when they entered the home there was a strong smell of cleaning chemicals and was the strongest in the master bedroom, where the couple slept.
The door leading into the master bedroom was locked and once the lock was picked and officers were able to get inside, they saw an area of carpet that had been recently cleaned. They also saw cleaning supplies in the adjoining bathroom.
Deputies reported that it was unclear where Armantrout was located and a search began for both Aaron and Armantrout, to determine what or if anything had happened to either of them. Aaron was listed as a missing person and Armantrout was listed as wanted for questioning.
After the sheriff’s department was done investigating, the home it was turned back over to the reporting party who was there for the deputy’s initial arrival at the home. It was also noted in the report that the portion of the carpet in the master bedroom was wet with an extreme odor of bleach.
At 10:34 p.m. Sunday the sheriff’s department was called by an officer who told him Armantrout had been located and detained at a home in the 100 block of Dover St. in Bonne Terre. It was later discovered the home was an acquaintance of Armantrout’s and the woman reported that the woman had confessed to her that she had killed her husband, Aaron, by shooting him.
Armantrout was taken into custody and transported to the Ste. Genevieve County Jail and the truck she had been driving was secured by law enforcement and later towed to the Ste. Genevieve County Sheriff’s Office Impound Yard.
When the Ste. Genevieve deputy arrived at the Bonne Terre Police Department, he spoke with the Bonne Terre woman regarding statements made to her by Armantrout pertaining to her husband’s death. The woman told the deputy that Armantrout had arrived at her home earlier Sunday evening at 7:30 p.m.
She said that Armantrout was not a close friend and that she was acquainted with her because she once dated her nephew. She also said she was aware law enforcement was searching for Armantrout and Aaron due to the media reports and was surprised Armantrout had come to her home, of all places, because of their somewhat distant relationship.
The woman said that she had spoken to Armantrout in her bedroom and Armantrout told her that she had killed her husband, Aaron, by shooting him. She told the woman that she placed his body in the trunk of the BMW and jammed the lock.
Early Monday morning, officers with the Ste. Genevieve County Sheriff’s Department interviewed Senter, who they believed, through the course of the investigation to have been in contact with her at or around the time that Aaron had gone missing.
During the course of the interview, the woman said that Armantrout admitted to her that she killed her husband by shooting him. She also said she had heard Armantrout on numerous occasions state she was going to kill her husband.
At 10:15 a.m. the deputy was notified by the Ste. Genevieve County Sheriff’s Jail that Armantrout had asked to speak with him. Armantrout was brought to the interview room and she immediately began telling him that she had shot and killed her husband.
The deputy reported that he did not interrupt Armantrout's confession until she stopped talking about murdering her husband. At that point, the deputy told Armantrout he needed to ask her some questions and advised her of her Miranda rights.
He said Armantrout gave a very detailed confession and said she had hidden the body in the BMW’s trunk and placed the car into a storage shed in Potosi. Armantrout also said she had shot her husband in the head with a pistol in the master bedroom and had cleaned up the scene using a type of cleaner with bleach in it.
She said she alone dragged her husband’s lifeless body through the garage and put him into his car. She said she drove the body to Potosi and was picked up by her friend, who was driving her pickup truck.
Armantrout described the location where she hid the body and BMW as a storage locker located at 8 and U Storage in Potosi. During the course of the investigation, the lieutenant interviewed Armantrout's mother, who described Armantrout's attempt to shoot her husband the previous fall at Lake Hanna in St. Francois County.
Armantrout's niece said she had heard Armantrout make threats to kill her husband as well.
Senter also said in her initial interview that she had been told by Armantrout that the one bullet she kept in the pistol was for killing her husband. The deputy reported that during the interview with Armantrout, she said she only had one bullet in her gun when she shot her husband in the head.
