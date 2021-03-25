Section of Highway 8 named in honor of Ethan Bryan

Missouri’s Adopt-A-Highway program was created 34 years ago. Volunteers across the state have been involved with the program to clean up the state since 1987.
Currently, there are more than 5,000 groups with more than 50,000 volunteers in the program who focus on making the Show-Me State’s roadsides cleaner and more attractive.
To date, more than 6,400 miles of roadway have been adopted out of the 385,000 acres of right of way along the 34,000 state highway miles.
Groups who have adopted roadways include non-profit and civic organizations, private enterprises, and families and individuals.
Now another section of the state’s roadways was recently adopted locally.
After West County High School sophomore Ethan Bryan was killed on Highway 8 in September 2020, his father Dan Bryan began looking for a section of highway to adopt in honor of his son.
“I knew I wanted it to be on Highway 8,” said Bryan. “However, it seemed like everything was already spoken for.”
He shared his desire that he wanted to have a purpose to honor Ethan and do something to improve the community at the same time.
Bryan’s brother Matt Pullen researched availability of highway adoption along Highway 8.
“I knew I wanted the location to be near both West County Schools and the crash site, for remembrance,” he said.
Pullen made a few phone calls and discovered a very small section of 0.1 miles near Highway 8 and M that was confirmed to be available for adoption. He secured that section with the Missouri Department of Transportation in Willow Springs.
Bryan had an idea of how to expand this adoption. He contacted Leadwood Masonic Lodge to see if they would be willing to relinquish one of their two-mile adoption. The group met and decide to provide Bryan with the request.
“Word has spread about Ethan,” said Bryan, “about how generous, humble, thoughtful, and caring he was. So, the Masonic Lodge graciously did this in Ethan’s honor and stated it was the least they could do for such an amazing young man in the community.”
MoDOT’s Southeast District office was contacted and paperwork began for the transfer of the mile of adoption from the Masonic lodge.
All of the adoption process began Dec. 1. Signs were set on Feb. 25 on the route. Because the message on the adoption signs are limited in characters, Bryan went with “In loving memory of Ethan Bryan. Fly High #9.”
Bryan said it was fitting because this wording was a good link to sports. Ethan wore No. 9 in baseball, soccer, football and would have chosen that number for basketball if he had been given the option.
Although MoDOT provided the signs, Bryan said the installation of the signs was delayed due to COVID-19.
Bryan said four cleanups will be planned each year and will be spread throughout the calendar.
The first cleanup takes place Saturday at 10 a.m. The group plans to meet at Leadwood Dollar General and will work from that area to the river access road and up Highway 8 to reach Route M.
There are 30 volunteers who have signed up to help. They will need gloves, reflective vest and grabber to pick up litter along the roadway. Bryan also purchased some extra grabbers, and MoDOT supplied bags, vests and signs to post as the group works along the highway.
Volunteers need to be at least 10 years old.
Because there are already 30 volunteers, Bryan said he’s unsure if MoDOT will have enough gear to loan out to the group. That is why he purchased extra items to have on hand.
“I am unaware of a max number of volunteers, but we will have to conduct a safety meeting prior to each cleanup,” he said.
Bryan said this entire process of grief has had a purpose for him. He has focused on projects to honor his son for years to come.
“I want to give him all he deserves here on Earth despite him not being physically by us,” he said.
Bryan also encourages community members and strangers to drive through the adopted section to see Ethan’s name, No. 9 and instantly recall a positive memory of Ethan. He said people have shared some of those memories with him, which have included everything from goofy or funny memories or hearing Ethan sing or seeing him play baseball.
“And my gosh, he loved baseball,” said Bryan.
Personally, the various fundraising events, scholarships and now highway cleanup serve as a form of therapy for him.
“It will amaze me for the rest of my life of the impact Ethan had on his classmates, teammates and members of the community in 16 short years,” he said. “I only hope to have made a fraction of what he was able to accomplish when my time here is expired.”
Bryan said he’s looking forward to Saturday and being surrounded by those who loved Ethan and truly miss him as much as he does.
Ethan’s mother Jackie, along with numerous family members and friends, are participating in Saturday’s event.
“Remember, let’s wear our purple to honor Ethan,” said Bryan. “It will be a great morning!”
Pam Clifton is a contributing writer for the Daily Journal