Section of Highway 8 named in honor of Ethan Bryan

Although MoDOT provided the signs, Bryan said the installation of the signs was delayed due to COVID-19.

Bryan said four cleanups will be planned each year and will be spread throughout the calendar.

The first cleanup takes place Saturday at 10 a.m. The group plans to meet at Leadwood Dollar General and will work from that area to the river access road and up Highway 8 to reach Route M.

There are 30 volunteers who have signed up to help. They will need gloves, reflective vest and grabber to pick up litter along the roadway. Bryan also purchased some extra grabbers, and MoDOT supplied bags, vests and signs to post as the group works along the highway.

Volunteers need to be at least 10 years old.

Because there are already 30 volunteers, Bryan said he’s unsure if MoDOT will have enough gear to loan out to the group. That is why he purchased extra items to have on hand.

“I am unaware of a max number of volunteers, but we will have to conduct a safety meeting prior to each cleanup,” he said.

Bryan said this entire process of grief has had a purpose for him. He has focused on projects to honor his son for years to come.