{{featured_button_text}}

Students and staff at West County Middle School participated in See You at the Pole Wednesday shortly before 8 a.m.

Christians in Action Sponsor John Hartley Jr. opened the event by asking students for prayer requests. Then seventh-grader Ally Wigger led the group in prayer.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

See You at the Pole is a global day of student prayer which began almost 30 years ago. Now, millions of students around the world participate in this prayer rally event annually on the fourth Wednesday of September. This is a student-initiated and student-led event.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments