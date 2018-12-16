Pam’s People Profile: Steve Hartman takes CBS viewers on journeys across America with his “On the Road” series of stories. Here, Pam Clifton takes readers across the Parkland by sharing stories of local residents.
Jordan Stone says there are two instances in his life when he realized he was destined to travel.
When he was only 5, he saw an unforgettable image of the New York City night skyline in one of his mom’s magazines.
“I thought it was one of the most amazing things I had ever seen,” said Stone. He told his mother, Nancy, that he wanted to live in New York City. True to his word, immediately after he graduated from college, Stone moved there and stayed for four years.
The second instance was when he first saw the Eiffel Tower. That experience was mesmerizing.
“Paris did it,” he said. “It drew me in.”
Although the Stone family wasn’t able to do as much traveling as they would have liked, Jordan and his parents, Jim and Nancy, along with his brother Sean have always had an interest in exploring other cultures and continents. Nancy always showed her sons photographs of famous landmarks and museums from around the world, which helped to foster the desire to travel abroad. Nancy also taught French at Farmington High School and started leading EF Educational Tours in the mid-1980s. Although Stone did not go on any of these initial tours with his mother, he became interested in joining her and eventually got his chance in 1989.
“I had an overwhelming desire to travel and see as much of the world as I possibly could, and EF presented the perfect opportunity to do that,” said Stone.
At this point Stone had just completed his sophomore year in high school. He says this was the first time he had left the country, so he was extremely excited. He was part of a group of about 20 who went to Acapulco and Mexico City.
Nearly 30 years after that first trip, Stone still reminisces with people about this trip. “It seems like yesterday, and I remember each moment of that trip very well,” he said. “It definitely motivated me to want to travel more.”
A highlight from this trip – and an eye-opening experience – was watching the cliff divers in Acapulco. “Those folks jump off a cliff and over 100 feet high into a small area of water,” he explained. The divers had to be precise in their landing in the deeper water.
“It was entertaining but also completely crazy,” he says.
Since 1989, Stone has been an EF tours participant six times. He started leading his own tours in 2009. That trip was to London and Paris with about 20 people. He recalls an evening the group was walking toward dinner in central London. They heard people screaming and thought something bad had happened, but the group soon realized that the entire cast of the Harry Potter movies was making a public appearance in the square near the restaurant near where they were going. A crowd had gathered there and was erupting in excitement. The younger people in Stone’s group ran to take photos of the cast. When the kids joined the rest of their group at the restaurant, they were cold and soaked from a storm but were elated because they had been able to see the Harry Potter cast.
“They said this was the best experience of their lives,” Stone said. “It was really nice to see them enjoy something like that.”
He cherishes these moments when people on his tours say they don’t get to see things like that where they come from. “This was definitely one of those moments.”
Stone is a tenth-grade World History teacher at Farmington High School. He has been in the Social Studies department for eight years and previously taught English. This is his 16th year in education. In addition, he is head coach for the Knights’ Cross Country team as well as head coach of their Track and Field team.
Brandon McIntyre, also a teacher at FHS, coaches cross country and track with Stone. Beginning in 2009, they have co-sponsored five EF trips together, every other year during odd-numbered years.
This coming summer will be Stone and McIntyre’s sixth trip together, to Australia, New Zealand and Fiji. Plans are also in the works for a 2021 trip to Eastern Europe to hopefully focus on Berlin, Germany, the Czech Republic, Austria and perhaps Poland.
“If Americans are only going to take one or two trips to Europe in their lives, they rarely visit Eastern Europe, so we want to make sure our regular travelers have a chance to go there. That part of Europe is incredibly beautiful and historic,” said Stone, adding that they also lead domestic trips for middle school-aged students.
During his years of participating and leading trips, Stone has visited Mexico, the United Kingdom (England, Wales and Scotland), Spain, France, Italy, Ireland, Germany, Slovakia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Belgium, Austria, Greece, Turkey, Switzerland, Monaco and Vatican City.
After nearly three decades of travel, Stone says his favorite European city to ever visit is Paris.
“I could visit there every year and never get tired of it.”
He also loves Ireland and Scotland, particularly the medieval castles, and those countries are filled with them. Switzerland ranks at the top of his list, too.
“It was incredibly clean and was full of extremely kind and welcoming people.”
An especially emotional stop was the Dachau Concentration Camp in Germany, where the Nazis executed tens of thousands of Jews during World War II. Stone said he and the group struggled to comprehend how something like that could have happened.
“It’s an extraordinarily powerful place to visit," he said.
Scenic places are Stone’s preferred routes. He especially loved the Highlands of Scotland, the Western coast of Ireland and Snowdonia National Park in Wales, which Stone said resembles a scene out of Lord of the Rings. He also thoroughly enjoyed Switzerland’s Mount Pilatus because of its breathtaking views.
As for food, Stone said that’s one of the best parts of the trips. His favorite so far has been Mediterranean dishes.
The people are another memorable aspect of trips. He says everywhere they’ve traveled, people have been welcoming.
“I have nothing negative to say about any of them," he said. But at the top of the list are the Irish because they are incredibly warm, welcoming, helpful and kind.
Stone also recalled a favorite EF tour director who he became friends with. She grew up in communist East Germany before the fall of the Berlin Wall. Being able to get a first-person account of what life was like living on the communist side of the wall was fascinating. Another tour director on his 2015 UK and Ireland trip sang, danced and entertained the group every day. He was also a runner and huge track and field fan, so he and Stone made an instant connection.
For transportation, moving around in different countries has not yet been an issue. Stone said Americans often mistakenly view subways and public transportation as scary or dangerous. But he says this type of transportation can be a lot of fun. He recalled even taking overnight trains and ferries.
“We take all types of transportation on these trips, but the one thing that is always the case is that we feel safe and we are enjoying ourselves," he said.
Some places have been more expensive than others. Although he didn’t stay long, the most expensive place he has visited is Monaco. It’s the second smallest country in the world but is populated almost entirely by wealthy people. The most affordable places he’s visited have been Italy and Greece.
Expenses can add up on the trips, so Stone said he saves money while traveling by eating the free breakfasts offered in the hotels, sometimes grabbing lunch from low-cost street vendors, and by not shopping much for souvenirs. He said there are a lot of small things travelers tend to do that dramatically raise the cost of traveling, and they generally try to avoid those things.
“We don’t have much extra money for travel, but our motto has always been ‘experiences, not things’ for the most part. Some people put additions on their home. Some people put in swimming pools. Some people buy new cars every couple of years. We don’t do any of those things. We just try to save a little here and there where we can, and when possible, we use it to travel.”
Stone’s wife Angie has traveled with him on seven of his 12 EF tours. In fact, the couple met on an EF tour.
“We always tell people we met in Boston, which is technically true, but we are both native to Farmington," he said. "We met in the Boston airport on one of my mother’s EF tours."
The last trip Angie missed was their 2011 trip, which she opted out of attending because she had recently given birth to their daughter, Avelyn, just three months prior to that. The couple also has another daughter, Kerensa.
“I always want my wife to be with me on these trips because we really enjoy our time together,” said Stone. “But sometimes life dictates that it just can’t happen, so we don’t complain.”
He said they have been very blessed to have traveled so many wonderful places together.
“Each time we get to do it, we are thankful for yet another opportunity.”
Stone said there are still many, many places he has not yet been but desperately wants to travel to. He says his once-in-a-lifetime trip would be to Easter Island. Other places include Iceland; the other Scandinavian nations of Sweden, Denmark, Finland and Norway; and Asia, in particular Japan, China and South Korea. Stone says that although many places in the Middle East are not currently safe for obvious reasons, he hopes to live long enough to travel to Iran, Iraq and Egypt, and he very much hopes to one day travel to Israel.
There are a few places he would love to return to, like the Lake District of Scotland. Although he has only been there once, Stone said the beauty of the place has stayed with him ever since.
Those who might be interested in joining Stone or McIntyre on a future EF tour are welcome to contact him. His email address is jstone@farmington.k12.mo.us and he can be reached by calling Farmington High School as well. They might decide to become frequent travelers with Stone, and sometimes with McIntyre and Stone, to locations abroad. Stone has many area residents who travel with him on many of his trips, and his friend Stephanie Clopper, who has been on every one of the trips he has led or co-led.
“Every time I travel, regardless of the destination, I try to take it in and absorb as much of it as I can because I know there is no guarantee I will ever be there again,” said Stone.
The well-known quote from Hans Christian Anderson perhaps sums up Stone’s love of travel best: “To roam the roads of lands remote, to travel is to live.”
Don’t miss Pam’s People Profile next weekend on Farmington’s Ryan Hassell.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.