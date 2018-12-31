Try 1 month for 99¢

The following students have been named to the fall 2018 Dean's List at Southeast Missouri State University.

Alexandrea Ammons of Fredericktown; John Bader of Farmington; Lauren Bathe of Fredericktown; Megann Belken of Farmington; Brandi Brewer of Potosi; Brenden Briese of Farmington; Sage Busenbark of Farmington; Olivia Capps of Desloge; Olivia Casey of Farmington; Holly Cavins of Bismarck; Austin Cooley of Potosi; Brianna Cooper of Fredericktown; Jordan Cuneio of Bismarck; Jaya Day of Farmington; Taylor Dickens of Bismarck; Alexys Easter of Desloge; Alexander Fogelbach of Blackwell; Madison Francis of Farmington; Nathan Gonz of Farmington; Eli Hampton of Potosi; Cameron Hedgecorth of Potosi; Madison Higgins of Farmington; Patrick Hinkle of Bonne Terre; Savannah Hinkle of Fredericktown; Preston Holifield of Farmington; Shelby Jones of Park Hills; Audrey Kamper of Potosi; Taylor Kelley of Bismarck; Donovan Kleinberg of Farmington; Hannah Lewis of Fredericktown; Jacqueline Lincoln of Bonne Terre; Kaitlyn Loughary of Bismarck; Victoria McKinney of Farmington; Adelayne McWilliams of Farmington; Julianne Miller of Farmington; Anna Ortmann of Bonne Terre; Cody Phillips of Fredericktown; Shelby Pipkin of Fredericktown; Holly Plunkett of Bismarck; Sidney Pribble of Bonne Terre; Eric Reed of Blackwell; Mya Robbins of Fredericktown; Jordan Roberts of Bonne Terre; Chase Sheldon of Bonne Terre; Erica Skaggs of Mineral Point; Jedidiah Starkey of Fredericktown; Andrew Willis of Farmington; Logan Winder of Farmington; McKenzie Wright of Farmington; and Jeffrey Yates of Farmington.

Students named to the list earned at least a 3.75 grade point average on a 4.0 scale, completed at least 12 hours of standard graded credit, achieved no grade below a B and received no failing grades in enrolled courses, including credit/no credit or pass/fail courses.

