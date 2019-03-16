Southeast Missouri State University has announced its fall 2018 graduates.
Aaron Bates of Desloge, graduated with a Bachelor of General Studies with a major in general studies.
Emily Bates of Farmington, graduated with a Bachelor of Science with a major in human environmental studies: dietetics option.
Megann Belken of Farmington, graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science with a major in agribusiness: plant and soil science option.
Jordan Besher of Fredericktown, graduated with a Bachelor of Science with a major in biology: biomedical science option.
Joshua Camillo of Blackwell, graduated with a Master of Arts with a major in secondary administration.
Hope Cantrell of Mineral Point, graduated with a Bachelor of Science with a major in commercial multimedia: commercial photography option.
Holly Cavins of Bismarck, graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Arts with a major in psychology.
Morgan Elliott of Potosi, graduated with a Bachelor of Science with a major in human environmental studies: fashion and consumer science option.
Abigail Fischbeck of Farmington, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with a major in accounting.
Joseph Jackson of Caledonia, graduated with a Master of Arts with a major in elementary administration.
Robert Jones of Fredericktown, graduated with a Master of Business Administration: general management option.
George Judge of Desloge, graduated with a Bachelor of Science with a major in criminal justice.
Taylor Kelley of Bismarck, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Education with a major in social studies.
Hannah Marler of Potosi, graduated with a Bachelor of Science with a major in psychology.
Anthony Martin of Farmington, graduated with a Master of Arts with a major in teacher leadership.
Adelayne McWilliams of Farmington, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Education with a major in exceptional child.
Austin Miner of Farmington, graduated with a Bachelor of Arts with a major in history.
Daniel Sadler of Park Hills, graduated with a Bachelor of Science with a major in biology: wildlife and conservation option.
Marca Starkey of Fredericktown, graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science with a major in interdisciplinary studies.
Alexis Vance of Fredericktown, graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with a major in accounting.
Lindsey Waggoner of French Village, graduated with a Master of Arts with a major in teacher leadership.
Jacquelyn Wiles of Farmington, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with a major in management: entrepreneurship option.
Kelsie Wilkins of Fredericktown, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with a major in management: human resource management option.
Rebecca Wyatt of Fredericktown, graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science with a major in corporate communication.
Jeffrey Yates of Farmington, graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Education with a major in English education.
