Try 3 months for $3

Southeast Missouri State University has announced its fall 2018 graduates.

Aaron Bates of Desloge, graduated with a Bachelor of General Studies with a major in general studies.

Emily Bates of Farmington, graduated with a Bachelor of Science with a major in human environmental studies: dietetics option.

Megann Belken of Farmington, graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science with a major in agribusiness: plant and soil science option.

Jordan Besher of Fredericktown, graduated with a Bachelor of Science with a major in biology: biomedical science option.

Joshua Camillo of Blackwell, graduated with a Master of Arts with a major in secondary administration.

Hope Cantrell of Mineral Point, graduated with a Bachelor of Science with a major in commercial multimedia: commercial photography option.

Holly Cavins of Bismarck, graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Arts with a major in psychology.

Morgan Elliott of Potosi, graduated with a Bachelor of Science with a major in human environmental studies: fashion and consumer science option.

Abigail Fischbeck of Farmington, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with a major in accounting.

Joseph Jackson of Caledonia, graduated with a Master of Arts with a major in elementary administration.

Robert Jones of Fredericktown, graduated with a Master of Business Administration: general management option.

George Judge of Desloge, graduated with a Bachelor of Science with a major in criminal justice.

Taylor Kelley of Bismarck, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Education with a major in social studies.

Hannah Marler of Potosi, graduated with a Bachelor of Science with a major in psychology.

Anthony Martin of Farmington, graduated with a Master of Arts with a major in teacher leadership.

Adelayne McWilliams of Farmington, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Education with a major in exceptional child.

Austin Miner of Farmington, graduated with a Bachelor of Arts with a major in history.

Daniel Sadler of Park Hills, graduated with a Bachelor of Science with a major in biology: wildlife and conservation option.

Marca Starkey of Fredericktown, graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science with a major in interdisciplinary studies.

Alexis Vance of Fredericktown, graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with a major in accounting.

Lindsey Waggoner of French Village, graduated with a Master of Arts with a major in teacher leadership.

Jacquelyn Wiles of Farmington, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with a major in management: entrepreneurship option.

Kelsie Wilkins of Fredericktown, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with a major in management: human resource management option.

Rebecca Wyatt of Fredericktown, graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science with a major in corporate communication.

Jeffrey Yates of Farmington, graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Education with a major in English education.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments