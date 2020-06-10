SEMOFVC holding 2 fundraisers

One of their replacement fundraisers is a large-scale 50-50, with a drawing to be held July 2. They’re selling 100 tickets for $100 each, for $10,000 raised in total and $5,000 being given to a lucky winner — or winners.

“That $100 might seem like a lot to many people,” Carroll said, “but they don’t have to buy just one ticket. Five friends can go in on a single ticket for $20 each, or four friends for $25, 10 friends for $10 … the payout is still going to be much larger than the investment. So we’re hoping that raises $5,000.”

The other fundraiser is a T-shirt they’re selling for $25 in sizes from small to 2X, and $27 in sizes from 3X to 5X. The shirt comes in black or white, and the design can be seen on the Southeast Missouri Family Violence Council’s Facebook page. Orders are due by Aug. 1.

Tickets, T-shirts, or just plain donations can be transacted using PayPal at semofvc.net, or the center can be called at 573-358-3913 and arrangements made.

“There’s a need for this shelter and it’s not going away. As soon as someone moves out, someone else will move in,” Carroll said, adding that when the coronavirus shutdown began to happen, 30 women were being housed at the shelter.