SEMOFVC holding 2 fundraisers

Domestic violence shelters have taken a hit due to the coronavirus, with special precautions needing to be taken during the height of the epidemic, and having taken hits to their budget due to the coronavirus shutdown and missed fundraisers. The Southeast Missouri Family Violence Council’s domestic violence shelter is, for this year at least, introducing a couple of fundraisers they hope will partly bridge the gap.
Tracy Carroll, assistant director and case manager for the nonprofit shelter and outreach center, said annually, they hold well-attended trivia nights around St. Patrick’s Day and Halloween. Then there are the carry-out, brown-bag meals cooked by the shelter residents and volunteers around Memorial Day and Labor Day. In all, about $20,000 is raised throughout the year.
“For trivia we’ll have about 250 people attend. We miss our trivia, we love it. That money’s crucial,” she said. “We have federal and state grants that keep us running, pay salaries, pay much of the operations, but there’s so much it doesn’t pay for — mattresses, diapers, cleaning supplies. Hopefully we’re at the tail end of this — even $10,000 for the shelter is a big deal for us.”
Southeast Missouri Family Violence Council was formed during a 1994 regional conference at Mineral Area College to discuss the need for resources for victims of domestic violence. Twenty-six years later, the nonprofit offers a 24-7 crisis hotline, support groups for domestic violence survivors every Monday at 5 p.m., connection with therapy services, and outreach stretching beyond the four walls of the 32-bed shelter, helping women attain housing, transportation and employment.
One of their replacement fundraisers is a large-scale 50-50, with a drawing to be held July 2. They’re selling 100 tickets for $100 each, for $10,000 raised in total and $5,000 being given to a lucky winner — or winners.
“That $100 might seem like a lot to many people,” Carroll said, “but they don’t have to buy just one ticket. Five friends can go in on a single ticket for $20 each, or four friends for $25, 10 friends for $10 … the payout is still going to be much larger than the investment. So we’re hoping that raises $5,000.”
The other fundraiser is a T-shirt they’re selling for $25 in sizes from small to 2X, and $27 in sizes from 3X to 5X. The shirt comes in black or white, and the design can be seen on the Southeast Missouri Family Violence Council’s Facebook page. Orders are due by Aug. 1.
Tickets, T-shirts, or just plain donations can be transacted using PayPal at semofvc.net, or the center can be called at 573-358-3913 and arrangements made.
“There’s a need for this shelter and it’s not going away. As soon as someone moves out, someone else will move in,” Carroll said, adding that when the coronavirus shutdown began to happen, 30 women were being housed at the shelter.
“It was a little difficult for them at first,” she said. “We were all working from home and doing what we could from there, rarely going in. But we didn’t really miss a beat, we still had plenty of contact with the women at the shelter, and the people who provide services were just as dedicated as ever.”
Carroll said at the beginning of the pandemic, their guests – many of whom were already suffering PTSD from the very reasons that brought them to the shelter — took a bit to get settled into a new normal.
“We pretty much told them, Walmart and work. We have a regular curfew of 1 a.m., but really, unless they were at work or Walmart, they had no need to be out, and we had to think of the safety of the residents,” Carroll said. “We still clean three times a day, and we still make our own cleaning wipes.”
Soon, the residents had settled into quarantine living, singing karaoke, playing games, dealing cards, and watching the kids play on the playground. Many learned to sew, and they made masks.
“I could tell they were calming down, they had a spirit of ‘we can do this,’” Carroll said.
When they ran out of supplies like diapers or toilet paper, a post on their Facebook page would usually be all that was required to get a helping hand.
“I’m from LA, and I have to tell you, the community spirit and generosity here is just one of the things I absolutely love about this area,” Caroll said. “It amazes me.
Since the quarantine is gradually lifting, five women have moved out, but they’re still connected to the shelter — at the shelter’s insistence.
“We’ve had one of the largest outreach efforts. They still use our court advocacy, food, diapers, we’re still here for them,” Caroll said. “Part of the thing is, you can’t put a time limit on changing a life. We had to individualize it. We became more connected to the women. They don’t have families they had to break ties with so many people.
Sarah Haas is the assistant editor for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at 573-518-3617 or at shaas@dailyjournalonline.com.
