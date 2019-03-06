U.S. Senator Roy Blunt attended a roundtable discussion with the Madison County Opioid Task Force late last week.
Madison County Health Department Administrator Becky Hunt welcomed Blunt to Madison County and thanked him for making the time to meet with the group.
Hunt said the task force was created to develop solutions to address the opioid epidemic in the county.
"This is an issue that has really developed in the five years now that I have chaired the funding committee for health and human services," Blunt said. "We've gone from almost no money to about $9 billion."
Blunt said when it comes to how the funding is being used, the federal level has left a lot of flexibility to the states.
"Nobody really knows what to do here yet, and trying to evaluate what works and what doesn't work, and where it works and where it doesn't work, is one part of this," Blunt said. "Another part is trying to work with the National Institute of Health to get them to spend a considerable amount of money trying to help develop pain medicines that aren't addictive ... that aren't opioid based."
Blunt has advocated for funding increases for opioid treatment, prevention and recovery programs for the past four years. He said he feels the opioid addiction is more likely to happen in rural settings than in urban settings.
"Maybe that is because of other options in urban settings, but it's, in many cases, a small town, small community, rural setting," Blunt said. "Anybody can get involved in any of this, but I think so much because of the pathway this addiction is through a legitimate pain situation, there is really no profiling."
Blunt said it could happen to a minister or the most successful lawyer.
"Earlier this year a study from the National Safety Council found that, for Missourians, the chances of dying from an opioid overdose are higher than the national average," Blunt said. "As chair of the appropriations subcommittee that funds health-related programs, addressing this epidemic has been a top priority for me."
Hunt said the main issues the group would like to address are a permanent drop box for disposal of drugs, providing resource materials for families and for those seeking how to recover, creating support groups, removing the stigma families face, having prevention specialists for education and being able to help fund those uninsured who need help.
"The folks around the room represent the agencies that have come together as well as individual citizens," Hunt said. "We have identified gaps that we are really wanting to focus on within the next fiscal period."
Hunt said the group knows what is needed to effectively help the county and hopes the funding can be changed from a regional approach.
"We are going to need a significant amount of money," Hunt said. "We need serious money to be able to address this problem, but we as a group, all of our organizations around the table, feel like we could work better if we could just focus on Madison County and not have to look at doing a regional approach for the funding."
Hunt said a minimum of $500,000 a year with a five-year commitment is needed to really make a difference and show results.
"The twice a year drug take back program is just not enough for our community," Hunt said.
Madison County Coroner Collin Follis said he has attempted to set aside funds for a drop box in his yearly budget but the cost and complications of disposal slow him down every time.
"It's not uncommon for me to walk out of a house and they will say 'here take this' and give me two Walmart bags," Follis said. "I've literally brought home boxes of unopened fentanyl patches. I've got nothing to do with them. Not only a drop box but also funding to get rid of them. I hired a company out of my budget for that, and it's much more difficult than that."
Follis said the company wanted him to separate the drugs before disposal.
"I said 'look I'm not a pharmacist, I just want to be able to give you a Walmart bag of stuff and pay you to incinerate it,'" Follis said. "Most people don't think of that, but most people don't walk out of houses with Walmart bags of drugs. The disposal is very, very needed."
Hunt said while she does not know what the total funding amount the Department of Health received, Madison County ended up with only $21,000 of it.
"That has been okay for us to be able to do what we have been doing, but we are not going to be able to do it much longer," Hunt said. "Everyone around this table, their agency can help support our opioid response and recovery plan and with the $500,000 we would be able to fund that."
Blunt responded, saying, "I'm grateful for the opportunity to meet with the Madison County Opioid Task Force and discuss what is working and what is not working, so we can help more people receive the treatment they need.
"I remain committed to supporting their work in Washington and making sure we have the right resources in the right places to combat this epidemic."
