Senior banners fly in the square

As a way to honor the Fredericktown Class of 2020, the City of Fredericktown has hung some of those seniors' banners around town.

Mayor Kelly Korokis said she was tagged in a Facebook post about another small town hanging banners in honor of its seniors and was asked if it could be done here.

"I thought it was a great idea and consulted with James Settle, our city administrator, to see if it would be possible, and he felt we could make it happen," Korokis said. "So, I responded to the post, if they could get me the banners, we would get them put up."

Korokis said Jeff Lawson and the electric crew did an awesome job getting the banners put up.

"These seniors need to know that just because their senior year ended so abruptly, they are not forgotten," Korokis said. "As mayor, I believe it is important for the city to show support for the senior class and make sure they know we care about them."

Korokis said, as a bus driver, she enjoyed being a part of delivering meals to families and it was great to see the kids, albeit from a safe distance. She said when deliveries had to cease she was very concerned.