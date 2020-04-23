Senior banners fly in the square

As a way to honor the Fredericktown Class of 2020, the City of Fredericktown has hung some of those seniors' banners around town.
Mayor Kelly Korokis said she was tagged in a Facebook post about another small town hanging banners in honor of its seniors and was asked if it could be done here.
"I thought it was a great idea and consulted with James Settle, our city administrator, to see if it would be possible, and he felt we could make it happen," Korokis said. "So, I responded to the post, if they could get me the banners, we would get them put up."
Korokis said Jeff Lawson and the electric crew did an awesome job getting the banners put up.
"These seniors need to know that just because their senior year ended so abruptly, they are not forgotten," Korokis said. "As mayor, I believe it is important for the city to show support for the senior class and make sure they know we care about them."
Korokis said, as a bus driver, she enjoyed being a part of delivering meals to families and it was great to see the kids, albeit from a safe distance. She said when deliveries had to cease she was very concerned.
"I understood the reasoning behind the decision and felt it was for the best, but it did create a need, and as we are Fredericktown, when a need arises, there emerges from the people a will to find a solution to meet that need," Korokis said. "To see people willing to take the charge and make sure that meals would get delivered, makes me so proud to be a part of this community."
Korokis said she can not even begin to imagine going through what these seniors and their parents are going through right now.
"Looking forward to all the activities and sports that take place in the spring and end of the year just to have it brought to a complete halt, it breaks my heart," Korokis said. "My youngest graduated last year, and thinking about missing out on baseball games, senior night, prom, spring sports banquet, senior dinner, senior bbq, graduation, etc., it is hard to comprehend."
Korokis said her son Noah was crowned Prom King last year and would have crowned the 2020 Prom King.
"Knowing, as a parent, you can't do anything about it at this moment makes it even harder," Korokis said. "We can postpone a few of these, but some you just can't. The memories lost are what break my heart the most."
Korokis said, as of April 17 FHS Choir and girls soccer, are the only banners currently hung. She said baseball and JROTC should receive their banners within the week and will be put up.
"While I wish we could do every senior, we just don't have enough poles, so it was important that we at least do the spring activities as they were the ones who are missing out the most," Korokis said.
