Senior parade planned for Friday in Park Hills

The Central High School Senior Class of 2020 will parade through Park Hills Friday to celebrate the end of their high school careers.
The parade will begin at 5:30 p.m. Friday and follow the usual Homecoming Parade route down Main Street toward the high school. Participating senior vehicles will start lining up near Central Elementary at approximately 4:30 p.m.
Seniors are encouraged to participate by wearing their cap and gowns and decorating a vehicle of their choice. Organizers said all vehicle types are welcome, and walking in the parade is also acceptable. Emails will be sent out to registered participants before Friday with detailed instructions for the event.
The grand marshal of the parade is graduating senior Brooke Bales, who has spent her senior year battling leukemia.
The trail of seniors will make their way to the Central High School football field. There, an after-party will take place for the students and immediate family only. The party will feature photos, refreshments, music, and a chance for the seniors to spend some time together and with family before graduation on the football field on June 25.
The after-party will kick-off immediately following the parade.
Dena Hart and Stacey Easter are organizing the parade. The two are parents of seniors graduating this year.
Easter said they just wanted to allow the seniors to see each other at a community event one last time before graduating.
“Central usually does the walkthrough of all the buildings for the seniors,” said Easter. “So, we thought this would be a great way to still let them have an event like that with the community involved.”
Easter added that they had seen a great response, having nearly 60 vehicles registered to be in the parade as of Tuesday.
“We had some businesses inquire about being in the parade,” Easter explained. “But, we actually just wanted to keep the focus on the seniors, so we asked that only seniors be involved in the parade.”
The Park Hills fire and police departments will escort the students on their route through downtown.
The organizers said they wanted to give special thanks to Central Assistant Superintendent Mike Harlow for his help and cooperation in coordinating the event.
Participant registration is still open, and students wishing to get involved can contact Easter at 573-330-9593, or Hart at 573-760-4038.
Organizers ask that parade-goers lining up on Main Street practice social distancing while enjoying the event. In case of inclement weather, a make-day is scheduled for June 12.
Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com
