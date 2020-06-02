Senior parade planned for Friday in Park Hills

Easter said they just wanted to allow the seniors to see each other at a community event one last time before graduating.

“Central usually does the walkthrough of all the buildings for the seniors,” said Easter. “So, we thought this would be a great way to still let them have an event like that with the community involved.”

Easter added that they had seen a great response, having nearly 60 vehicles registered to be in the parade as of Tuesday.

“We had some businesses inquire about being in the parade,” Easter explained. “But, we actually just wanted to keep the focus on the seniors, so we asked that only seniors be involved in the parade.”

The Park Hills fire and police departments will escort the students on their route through downtown.

The organizers said they wanted to give special thanks to Central Assistant Superintendent Mike Harlow for his help and cooperation in coordinating the event.

Participant registration is still open, and students wishing to get involved can contact Easter at 573-330-9593, or Hart at 573-760-4038.

Organizers ask that parade-goers lining up on Main Street practice social distancing while enjoying the event. In case of inclement weather, a make-day is scheduled for June 12.

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.