On Sept. 14 Washington State Park will hold the annual Archaeology Day event from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. for the public at the park’s shelter #1 CCC Ridge.
Washington State Park began hosting the Archaeology Day event in 2013 when asked by the Three Rivers Chapter of the Missouri Archaeological Society to host the event.
Sharon Hultberg, Natural Resource Manager, said, “September is deemed Archaeology Month. Three Rivers Chapter approached us [Washington State Park] about holding this event every year in order to celebrate this month.”
The event is put together with the partnership of the Three Rivers Chapter of the Missouri Archaeological Society and is free to all who attend.
The featured guest this year will be World Bird Sanctuary who annually donate to the park. It is the first year that World Bird Sanctuary will be presenting a program. With the featured presentation of World Bird Sanctuary, Hultberg said that the parks hope to see an increase in attendance from the normal 75 to 125 people who have participated in the event in previous years.
In addition to the featured program of World Bird Sanctuary, the Archaeology Day event will have a variety of all day activities for children consisting of Native American games and crafts. Demonstrations like flint knapping and atlatl throwing will also take place throughout the day along with the Friends of Washington State Parks selling concessions.
The program for the day is as follows: from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., World Bird Sanctuary will be hosting a Birds of Prey Display. Following at 1 p.m. World Bird Sanctuary will host Raptor Basics. At 2 p.m. there will be a guided Petroglyph Tour at the Petroglyph Site hosted by the Washington State Park Interpretive Staff.
The Petroglyph Site is made up of different petroglyphs which are rock cravings. These rock carvings are generally of prehistoric nature and were created from people etching or carving with a chisel and hammer into the rock wall.
Washington State Park is located 10 miles south of De Soto, on Highway 21. For more information, go to www.mostateparks.com, follow the event on Facebook at www.facebook.com/washingtonstatepark, or call the park office at 636-586-5768.
