13 year old driver causes serious injuries

Several area people were injured in crashes over the weekend.

Michelle Long, 45, of Bismarck, received moderate injuries in an accident on eastbound Highway 32 west of Daniels Road in Washington County on Friday morning.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Long was traveling eastbound on Highway 32 when she failed to negotiate a curve and drove off the right side of the road, overturning the vehicle. She was taken to Washington County Memorial Hospital by ambulance. Her passenger, Roberta Brown, 49, of Bismarck, received minor injuries and was also transported by ambulance to Washington County Memorial.

The report states that both Long and Brown were wearing their seat belts at the time of the accident.

Margie Wimberly, 50, of Bismarck was moderately injured in a crash on Friday afternoon. The wreck happened at Route U and Alder Road in Washington County.

According to the patrol report, Wimberly was traveling too fast for the icy road conditions when she traveled off the right side of the road and struck a rock wall. Wimberly was transported by ambulance to Parkland Health Center.

The report states that Wimberly was not wearing her seat belt at the time of the accident.

A Saturday morning crash in Madison County resulted in moderate injuries.

According to the patrol report, Kaylon Bryant, 22, of Fredericktown, was driving southbound on Highway H, just north of Fredericktown. The vehicle slid off the road and struck a tree. Bryant was transported by private conveyance to Madison Medical Center.

The highway patrol states that Bryant was not wearing his seat belt at the time of the accident.

And a Belgrade teen was seriously injured Sunday afternoon in an accident that occurred on Top Ozark Road just east of Route C in Washington County. According to the highway patrol crash report, Breanna Potter, 13, of Belgrade, was driving the 2000 Ford Focus. Potter reportedly was traveling too fast for conditions and lost control of the car. The vehicle ran off the right side of the road and struck a ditch, causing it to go airborne and strike a tree.

Potter, who according to the report was wearing a seat belt, received no injuries. However her passenger, Sandra Potter, 14, of Belgrade, was not wearing her seat belt and received serious injuries. She was transported to Washington County Memorial by private conveyance.

Matt McFarland is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3616, or at mmcfarland@dailyjournalonline.com.

