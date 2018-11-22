** Editor's note - Each Thanksgiving we ask a local pastor to provide a seasonal message for our readers. This is a long-running tradition for the Daily Journal.
When first approached to write a short article for the Thanksgiving edition I was sitting next to my wife’s hospital bed in St. Louis. To say that being grateful was not first and foremost on my mind would have been an understatement in that moment.
She had been struggling with brain cancer since January of 2016, and now it appeared that the effects of surgery, radiation and chemotherapy were finally making themselves known. We’d been warned, and the timing seemed to be exactly what they said it would be.
Kim has always been the part of our partnership that people liked the most. Early in our marriage my parents joked that if we ever split up they wanted to get Kim in the settlement. Shy and a classic introvert, she followed me from Missouri to Texas to California and back — only complaining a little and making good friends along the way. Together we lost our 5-year-old daughter to cancer, raised a son who is now an officer in the Navy serving in the South Pacific, and we’d both started making noises about eventual retirement.
The ugly, dark, small voice in the back of my head told me that this turn of events was unfair, and on the face of it the voice in my head was right.
The moment was unfair, but cancer is an equal opportunity demon, and we’d fought it with everything we had at hand. To salvage our hearts out of the wreckage would mean tearing our attention away from the things we could do little to change and focusing on those who have been our lifelines along the way — those who’ve shown nothing less than the amazing grace we sing about in church now and then.
One person who influenced my thinking was a nurse. Late in her shift and after countless trips in and out of Kim’s room she still had the same compassion in her voice with which she started the day. When I thanked her for her kindness, she looked into my eyes and said, “This is why I do this.”
Someone in that young woman’s life showed her that serving others was the only way to truly live. In that moment I was deeply thankful, not only for this person’s servant heart, but for the parent, Sunday school teacher, mentor or whoever it was who equipped and encouraged her to see a human being in need and not just another bothersome chore.
The moment, once recognized, demands a look back, with all the gratitude that they deserve to each of those who’ve leaned into that holy calling to pass along the grace they received. In doing so I recalled friends who walked alongside whose knowing hearts were wells of empathy, often formed through the experience of their own pain. Never saying, “I know how you feel,” but letting us know we were never alone.
Years ago, in another time of crisis, we stumbled into a small church where grace was spoken into our broken hearts from theirs, and to forget the lesson of that moment would be the deepest sin.
This is nothing less than the presence of God living out the core of every major faith system on the planet. We know it as the “Golden Rule,” to do to others as you would have them do to you, and it serves as the central point of my gratitude in this season and any other. That God has so drenched us in grace that we can’t escape it — though many try.
It’s an active gratefulness, not leaving us satisfied or comfortable with a thank you card in the mail, but it drives us to gather together in feasts to celebrate it, order our lives to live it, and to give thanks despite our current situation. If we will allow it, gratitude reshapes our hearts, from broken and wary to one that looks for ways to lend a hand to others as we have been lifted up.
As for us, the doctors think they’ve found the cause of Kim’s current condition and we have a plan to deal with it. We’re hopeful, in good hands and feeling blessed. Even now. The picture is of the two of us, 40 years ago this Nov. 4th.
In this season of gratitude, with all of the distractions that might blind you to a deeper truth, give thanks for the personal saint of yours who, so long ago, taught you to love others with the words of the golden rule.
Be grateful to the quiet servant who gives their heart by standing watch at a post far from family or an emergency room close at hand. Thank God for bringing you through past trials that have given you an understanding heart, because you have been equipped to help someone in their pain. And in all things, give thanks.
