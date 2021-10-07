Settle honored at the Madison County Fair

The Madison County Fair made a splash this past weekend, in more ways than one. The weather left the grounds a little soggy, but did not dampen the fun. And the DockDogs were a hit, competing rain or shine.
The DockDogs featured high flying action from dogs showing off their skills running down a 40-foot dock and diving into a pool of water after a chew toy. One of the weekend's furry competitors, Instigator, walked away with longest jump in the extreme vertical competition Friday night.
Madison County Fair Association President Lynn Rhodes said things did not go exactly as the association had planned but everyone made the best of the situation.
"The truck and tractor pull are going to be postponed and then the horse show is going to be on Nov. 7, still at the Saddle Club," Rhodes said. "The livestock show went really well. They managed it, and there were some good breaks with the weather, so they were able to get that completed."
Early on Saturday, the founder of the the Madison County Fair and sponsor of the Livestock Pavilion, Mary Settle, was honored with a dedication and sign. Surrounded by her family and friends she was shocked to see the sign above the pavilion.
"Most people know Mary Settle because she has been such an inspiration and help to many of us on our farming journeys," Fredericktown Mayor Kelly Korokis read. "Some may not know, though, that Mary actually helped the entire county by founding our Madison County Fair in 2002. Mary's love for farming and her community was truly the heart and driving force behind it for 15 years until her health forced her to step down."
Korokis said even now Settle continues to sponsor the fair, encourage its members, and help whenever she can.
The Madison County Fair Association asked Settle to share the history of the fair.
"I had always wanted our town to host a fair for the young and old to enjoy," Settle said. "So when my next door neighbor came to me and asked if we could do this, I was thrilled. It takes much work to set up, contact and organize a fair, however, I knew if we could get a few people to give us a helping hand we could swing this."
Settle said she and Carole Magnus worked hard to contact different people, and before they knew it, the day had arrived.
"It was such a thrill to see others enjoying what I loved to do," Settle said. "We had chickens, rabbits, turkeys, guinea pigs, real cows for a milking contest, Ernie Terry's excellent wood carvings, a blacksmith, basket weaver, the 4-H's sheep and more."
Settle said they all worked together, and it paid off.
"We so appreciated each and every one that donated to pay the premiums and the ones that worked," Settle said. "You will never be forgotten. Neither will Steve Sitzes, as he was my right hand for many years."
Settle said each year the fair grew, and it grew so fast they were running out of room for animals which was when she suggested building another pavilion.
"Sadly there just wasn't enough money," Settle said. "So I told them if they could round up enough helpers to build, I would donate the money to build it. The plan was on. The Lord sent workers who worked hard, and before long it was just about finished."
Settle said in the end, the project was short $300, and the Madison County Extension Council came through donating the final amount to finish.
"Due to Lyme's disease, I had to step down from my position of 15 years because I had so much trouble with my balance," Settle said. "It broke my heart, but my heart is still there with each of you.
"I pray others will donate their time to our county fair, step up and help us put together pens, chalk lines, or whatever needs done. God bless each of you and I pray His hand be on you all during this stressful but yet enjoyable time."
The Madison County Fair Association would like to thank Settle for the great legacy she has given the community.
Rhodes said on behalf of the entire board she would like to thank all of the sponsors, volunteers and everyone who came out to participate in the fair. She said the event would not be possible without all the community support.
"We are always looking for ways to improve it, and anyone wanting to help can reach out to any of the board members," Rhodes said.
If you would like to be involved in planning or volunteering for next year's fair, reach out to any members of the fair board. More information can be found at MadisonCountyFairmo.com.
