Settle honored at the Madison County Fair

"Sadly there just wasn't enough money," Settle said. "So I told them if they could round up enough helpers to build, I would donate the money to build it. The plan was on. The Lord sent workers who worked hard, and before long it was just about finished."

Settle said in the end, the project was short $300, and the Madison County Extension Council came through donating the final amount to finish.

"Due to Lyme's disease, I had to step down from my position of 15 years because I had so much trouble with my balance," Settle said. "It broke my heart, but my heart is still there with each of you.

"I pray others will donate their time to our county fair, step up and help us put together pens, chalk lines, or whatever needs done. God bless each of you and I pray His hand be on you all during this stressful but yet enjoyable time."

The Madison County Fair Association would like to thank Settle for the great legacy she has given the community.

Rhodes said on behalf of the entire board she would like to thank all of the sponsors, volunteers and everyone who came out to participate in the fair. She said the event would not be possible without all the community support.