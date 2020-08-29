Seven cats, four kittens urgently need loving homes now

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A cat at the Desloge Pound; six cats at the Farmington Pound; and four kittens at the Fredericktown Pound are seeking their owners or new homes where they can be cared for and loved.

Desloge Pound

573-431-3700 / Ask for Animal Control

Two-year-old cat named “Shea” is very big and sweet. Owner surrendered, he’s available now for adoption.

Farmington Pound

573-747-1988

All of these cats need to be out of the pound now or they will be euthanized.

Male cat is 1-2 years old and upset in the pound. He was picked up in the 700 block of Dewey and is available now for adoption

Female cat is 6 months old and skittish in the pound. She was owner surrendered and is available now for adoption.

Male orange cat is 6 months old and skittish in the pound. He was owner surrendered and is available now for adoption.

Six-month-old cat, gender unknown, was owner surrendered and available now for adoption.