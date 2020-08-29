Seven cats, four kittens urgently need loving homes now

A cat at the Desloge Pound; six cats at the Farmington Pound; and four kittens at the Fredericktown Pound are seeking their owners or new homes where they can be cared for and loved.
Desloge Pound
573-431-3700 / Ask for Animal Control
Two-year-old cat named “Shea” is very big and sweet. Owner surrendered, he’s available now for adoption.
Farmington Pound
573-747-1988
All of these cats need to be out of the pound now or they will be euthanized.
Male cat is 1-2 years old and upset in the pound. He was picked up in the 700 block of Dewey and is available now for adoption
Female cat is 6 months old and skittish in the pound. She was owner surrendered and is available now for adoption.
Male orange cat is 6 months old and skittish in the pound. He was owner surrendered and is available now for adoption.
Six-month-old cat, gender unknown, was owner surrendered and available now for adoption.
One-year-old cat, gender unknown, is friendly. It was picked up in the 200 block of North Henry Street and is available now for adoption.
Female cat was owner surrendered and available now for adoption.
Fredericktown Pound
573-783-3660, Option 4
Three male 10-week-old kittens are friendly, owner surrendered and available now for adoption.
Female, 6-week-old kitten is friendly and available now for adoption.
Dogs and cats remain for at least seven days at the Park Hills and Farmington pounds; and at least five days at the Desloge and Leadwood Pounds to allow owners the opportunity to claim them. After that, they are eligible for adoption or euthanasia. There are no adoption fees, but rescuers are required by the Missouri Department of Agriculture to sign a spay/neuter/vaccination commitment.
Contact any other pounds listed for their adoption policies and fees.
