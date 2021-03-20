Seven cats, three dogs are seeking forever homes

A cat at the Desloge Pound; three dogs and three cats at the Farmington Pound; two cats at the Park Hills Pound; and a cat at the Fredericktown Pound are seeking their owners or new homes where they can be loved and cared for.

Desloge

300 N. Lincoln

Officer Memhardt – 573-431-3700/573-431-1463

Female cat, 1-2 years old, is sweet but scared in the pound. She was picked up on South Lincoln Street and is available now for adoption.

Farmington

1650 Vargo Road

Officer Boyd – 573-631-9521

Monday-Friday 8:30 a.m.- 3 p.m.

Male Husky, approximately a year old, is a friendly and active pup.

Female Lab is sweet. She was picked up on Hillside Drive in Farmington.

Male mixed breed dog was picked up on US 67.

Cat, gender unknown, is 1-2 years old. The animal is wild and may need a barn home.

Male cat is 1-2 years old and friendly.

