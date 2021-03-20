Seven cats, three dogs are seeking forever homes

A cat at the Desloge Pound; three dogs and three cats at the Farmington Pound; two cats at the Park Hills Pound; and a cat at the Fredericktown Pound are seeking their owners or new homes where they can be loved and cared for.
Desloge
300 N. Lincoln
Officer Memhardt – 573-431-3700/573-431-1463
Female cat, 1-2 years old, is sweet but scared in the pound. She was picked up on South Lincoln Street and is available now for adoption.
Farmington
1650 Vargo Road
Officer Boyd – 573-631-9521
Monday-Friday 8:30 a.m.- 3 p.m.
Male Husky, approximately a year old, is a friendly and active pup.
Female Lab is sweet. She was picked up on Hillside Drive in Farmington.
Male mixed breed dog was picked up on US 67.
Cat, gender unknown, is 1-2 years old. The animal is wild and may need a barn home.
Male cat is 1-2 years old and friendly.
Young adult male cat is friendly. He was picked up in the 200 block of Oak Street and will be available for adoption Monday.
Park Hills
65 Sports Complex Road
Officer Lewis – 573-431-3577
Monday-Friday 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.
Male cat is skittish. He was picked up on Edwards Lane.
Male cat is friendly. He was picked up on West Elvins Boulevard.
Fredericktown
124 N. Main St.
573-783-3660
Female cat is friendly.
Dogs and cats remain for at least seven days at the Park Hills and Farmington pounds; and at least five days at the Desloge and Leadwood Pounds to allow owners the opportunity to claim them. After that, they are eligible for adoption or euthanasia. There are no adoption fees, but rescuers are required by the Missouri Department of Agriculture to sign a spay/neuter/vaccination commitment.
Contact any other pounds listed for their adoption policies and fees.
Sometimes space does not allow for every pound pup photo to be published, and animals not featured in this story may also be available for adoption.