Seven dogs, many cats are looking for forever homes

Eleven cats at the Desloge Pound; a cat at the Farmington Pound; seven dogs and three cats at the Park Hills Pound; and three cats at the Fredericktown Pound are seeking their owners or new homes where they can be loved and cared for.
Desloge
300 N. Lincoln
Officer Memhardt – 573-431-3700/573-431-1463
URGENT – Four friendly tabby male cats and one orange female are around 4 months old now.
URGENT – Two black and silver tabby males and a female that is all gray with white feet are approximately 4 months old.
URGENT – Two male cats and one female are approximately 4 months old.
Farmington
1650 Vargo Road
Officer Boyd – 573-631-9521
Monday-Friday 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m.
URGENT – Wild female cat is 9 months old.
Park Hills
65 Sports Complex Road
Officer Lewis – 573-431-3577
Monday-Friday 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.
Male pit bull mix loves people but would prefer to be the only pet in the home.
Male Heeler mix is friendly, but a little skittish and scared at animal control.
Female mixed breed dog is a sweet girl who gets along well with other dogs and is friendly with people.
Male mixed breed dog is sweet and seems to be very young.
Male pit bull mix is a handsome and friendly brindle boy.
Male mixed breed dog loves everyone he meets —and other dogs too.
Male Husky mix is handsome and friendly.
Female cat is friendly. She was picked up on Rosener Road and will be available for adoption Thursday.
Male cat is friendly. He was picked up on Rosener Road and will be available for adoption Thursday.
Male cat is friendly. He was picked up on Rosener Road and will be available for adoption Thursday.
Fredericktown
124 N. Main St.
573-783-3660
Monday-Friday 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Female cat is approximately 6 years old and friendly.
Neutered male cat is 12 weeks old and friendly.
Cat, gender unknown, is 10-12 weeks old and not happy at the pound. It will be available for adoption Thursday.
Dogs and cats remain for at least seven days at the Park Hills and Farmington pounds; and at least five days at the Desloge and Leadwood Pounds to allow owners the opportunity to claim them. After that, they are eligible for adoption or euthanasia. There are no adoption fees, but rescuers are required by the Missouri Department of Agriculture to sign a spay/neuter/vaccination commitment.
Contact any other pounds listed for their adoption policies and fees.
Sometimes space does not allow for every pound pup photo to be published, and animals not featured in this story may also be available for adoption.