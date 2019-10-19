{{featured_button_text}}

Four cats at the Farmington Pound and three cats at the Park Hills Pound are seeking their owners or new homes where they can be loved and cared for.

Farmington Pound

573-747-1988

Female cat, about 6-9 months old, is very friendly and available now.

Long hair tabby cat is 6 months old, scared and available now.

A possible male cat is about 4 months old and available now.

Cat of unknown gender is about 4 months old and available now.

Park Hills Pound

573-431-3122

Female cat is 8 to 12 weeks old, friendly and available Oct. 21.

Male cat is 12 to 14 weeks old, friendly and available Oct. 22.

Male cat is 8 to 12 weeks old, friendly and available Oct. 22.

To give owners the opportunity to claim them, dogs and cats are kept for seven days at the Park Hills and Farmington pounds; and five days at the Desloge and Leadwood pounds. After that, they are eligible for adoption or euthanasia. There are no adoption fees, but rescuers are required by the Missouri Department of Agriculture to sign a spay / neuter / vaccination commitment.

Contact other pounds listed for their adoption policies and fees.

Sometimes space does not allow for every pound pup photo to be published and animals not featured in this story may also be available for adoption.

