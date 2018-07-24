Four people were arrested recently after a routine traffic stop led to the discovery of multiple warrants and several types of drugs.
Desloge Police Chief James Bullock said on June 21 at 1:40 p.m. one of his officers was patrolling by McDonald's when he saw a woman he had been looking for in reference to another crime and he also knew that she had a warrant for her arrest.
“He saw her get in a vehicle with another subject who was also a person he was looking for in reference to another crime and he knew he had warrants too,” Bullock said. “The officer made contact with the vehicle and the people inside and in the meantime a second officer arrived to assist.”
Bullock said the man the officer had been looking for, later identified a Christopher Deonas, 33, of Bonne Terre, had a baggie in his left hand. Bullock said the officer asked Deonas to open up his hand and show him what he had.
“At that time Deonas tried to hide what he had under the armrest of the seat, so the officer placed him in custody and when he lifted the armrest he found a baggie of crystal powder,” Bullock said. “He then obtained identification of the other man, who was sitting in the driver’s seat.”
Bullock said the driver was William Gideon, 28, of Park Hills, and he had a warrant. He added that while the officer was waiting for information to come back from central dispatch he could smell a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle.
“During a physical search of the vehicle he found a scale, powder residue, a syringe loaded with a dark liquid and drug paraphernalia,” Bullock said. “So everyone was arrested that was found in possession of a controlled substance.”
Bullock said the officer had K9 Scuby search backpacks and a purse and other drug-related items and drugs were found in them. The items found were believed to be four bags of methamphetamine, a baggie of heroin, a bag of mushrooms, one spoon with a green substance on it, three foils with brown powder, five yellow pills, a bag of marijuana, two used syringes, another spoon, a cut-off straw, a pipe and numerous pieces of used cotton. All of those items were taken into evidence.
Madeline Stokes, 25, of Desloge, was arrested on a warrant and for felony possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Deonas was arrested on five felony warrants, which include warrants for possession of marijuana, two warrants for possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia misdemeanor, felony possession of drug paraphernalia, and a potential charge of felony trafficking drugs in the second degree from Desloge.
Gideon was arrested on a warrant and a 47-year-old woman was also arrested for felony possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Her name is not being released pending formal charges.
All four of them were arrested and taken to the St. Francois County Jail.
In an unrelated incident on July 3, Bullock said at 7:40 a.m. an officer was patrolling in the area of South Grant Street when he saw a vehicle blocking the alleyway.
“When the officer went to check on the vehicle he noticed it was empty, but saw a man in the backyard of a home,” Bullock said. “He spoke with the man and told him he was blocking the alley and that there was an ordinance against it.”
Bullock said the man told the officer he was staying at the home off South Grant Street with the man who lives there. He added that after a check the officer was notified by central dispatch that the person he was with was not the same person who owned the vehicle.
“The man told the officer the vehicle belonged to his father,” Bullock said. “The home where the man was at is a known drug location, so the officer asked if there was anything in the vehicle that would be illegal. The man said no and gave him consent to search.”
Bullock said that during that search, in open view, the officer was able to see a clear baggie of a crystal substance by the console,” Bullock said. “At that time the man was placed under arrest for possession of a controlled substance. The officer also found paraphernalia in the vehicle.”
Bullock said the 51-year-old man was arrested and taken to jail for obstructing the flow of traffic, possession of drug paraphernalia and a possession of a controlled substance.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.