Sept. 23-Oct. 15 blood drives announced
The American Red Cross has announced local blood drives and has urged people of all races and ethnicity to give blood or platelets to help increase the diversity of the blood supply.

As a thank you, those who come to give blood or platelets during the month of October will automatically be entered for a chance to win one of five $500 gift cards redeemable at hundreds of merchants, courtesy of Tango Card. Visit rcblood.org/game for terms. 

Donors of all blood types are needed to meet the needs of an increasingly diverse patient population, according to the Red Cross. Appointments can be made by downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.

Blood donation opportunities for the week of Sept. 23-Oct. 15 include:

Bismarck

  • Oct. 11: 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Bismarck High School, 1 Indian Trails Drive

Bonne Terre

  • Oct. 8: 3-7 p.m., Sonrise Baptist Church, 454 Berry Road

Farmington

  • Sept. 27: 2-6 p.m., Culvers, 525 W. Karsch
  • Oct. 14: 9 a.m.-2 p.m., VFW Hall, 814 East Karsch Blvd
  • Oct. 14: 2-7 p.m., VFW Hall, 814 East Karsch Blvd

Sainte Genevieve

  • Oct. 15: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Sainte Genevieve County Memorial Hospital, 800 Ste Genevieve Drive

Caledonia

  • Oct. 11: noon-6 p.m., Valley High School, 1 Viking Drive

Potosi

  • Sept. 26: 2-6 p.m., First Baptist Church of Potosi, 10479 Highway P
  • Oct. 9: 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Washington County Memorial Hospital, 300 Health Way

The vast majority of blood types fall into one of the major blood groups. However, for patients with rare blood types or those who receive regular blood transfusions, blood must be matched closely – beyond the primary A, B, O and AB blood types – to reduce the risk of developing complications from transfusion therapy. The best match may be someone of the same racial or ethnic group.

Eight-year-old AJ Torres requires blood transfusions to treat complications from sickle cell disease, the most common genetic disease in the U.S. The disease is most common among people of African descent or Latino descent, like AJ, and can sometimes cause small blood vessels to become blocked. Diverse donors are important to ensuring AJ has the blood products he needs to regain his health.

“Within minutes of receiving a blood transfusion, I watch his strength be restored, pain vanish and energy return. Soon he transforms back to himself – a rambunctious little boy,” said his mom, Caira Torres. “If an 8-year-old can withstand a needle, so can you.”

