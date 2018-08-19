Community leaders met with representatives from the Environmental Protection Agency over a two-day period this week in order to share information and feedback about EPA activities and opportunities in the area identified as the Big River Mine Tailings site, including representatives from Bonne Terre, Desloge, Leadwood and Park Hills.
The meeting, organized by the Skeo Solutions consulting firm, was one-half town hall meeting and one-half individualized community tours. The initial meeting was held at Mineral Area College’s North College Center Building on Wednesday and consisted of a welcome presentation followed by small group sessions geared toward each community.
The meeting was focused on hearing feedback from community leaders regarding lead remediation and cleanup in the area, in addition to connecting those leaders with resources available from local, state and federal agencies.
Park Hills City Administrator Mark McFarland said the meeting included a lot of information from various sources about potential cleanup activities and resources, with he and other Park Hills representatives being particularly interested in how remediation efforts have been handled so far in the city.
“We heard from a lot of people,” McFarland said. “I was glad to see all of the cities there. I really don’t know why Leadington wasn’t included, or why the EPA left them out of it. Our mayor spoke to the Mayor of Leadington and they have not been sent anything. I don’t know why, because they’re just as much a part of it as we are. I hope in the future the EPA invites them in and gets some input from them as well.
“What the EPA can do for us, I don’t know,” he continued. “In my office I get calls all the time about remediation and different problems. We talked [Wednesday] about how they’ll take 12 to 18 inches of topsoil off and then put good soil down and dispose of the old. But what happens if the house burns and you have to dig down 36 inches? Are you not exposing that tainted soil again? I’m not a big fan of remediation, personally. I think it’s doing more damage than it’s doing good.”
On the positive side, McFarland said he heard about potential resources for the city that he previously had not been aware of.
“One thing I didn’t know is that they seem to have some money maybe for the revitalization of downtown buildings, which I think would be great if we could get anything like that,” he said.
Bonne Terre City Administrator Jim Eaton said while there was a lot of good conversation, he hopes that the talk will amount to an improvement on what has come before and the provision of real resources for cities to take advantage of.
“Hopefully, this will gain something instead of us spinning our wheels with some of this proposed funding that never seems to exist,” Eaton said. “We’re hoping that there’s funds out there available that haven’t been tapped yet.
“But I thought that the attitude of being helpful and being up front as far as plans are concerned is a very good way to do it. I didn’t bring it up at the meeting, but the way they’ve approached remediating yards isn’t great. It looks like a checkerboard. How can you remediate yards if you do one, skip two, do one, skip another one — I mean, it’s all the same dirt. You can’t just skip around.”
As experienced in other cities, Eaton said the residential remediation also seems to carry a price tag for the city and homeowners where remediation work is done.
“An issue I see is the damage they’re doing,” Eaton said. “We’re an old, old, old community. They start running around in people’s yards, backing trucks over sidewalks and creating activity on the streets — we’re not going to get reimbursed for that. But we’re our replacing sidewalks and then after a month or two the homeowner’s sewer isn’t working right because of a crushed pipe or something.”
The situation is further complicated by the fact that the contracted crews who are tasked with the actual remediation seem to be providing homeowners with incorrect information, putting a bad taste in the mouths of homeowners and city officials alike.
McFarland, for example, had recently spoken to a man in Park Hills who had been told my a remediation crew that if he did not allow his property to be remediated there would be a statement placed on the deed to his property saying that he had tainted soil and that he would not be able to sell his home without having the remediation work done in the future, at his own expense.
“I called the Department of Natural Resources and asked about that,” McFarland said. “They said that isn’t true and they shouldn’t be saying this to people. We’ve got a lot of people saying things that are not true. I don’t know if Doe Run (Company) knows this is being said on their behalf, or if it’s just the contractor wanting the job so they can earn money for the remediation.
“But we have to get the truth to these people. To strong-arm someone into having this remediation done on their yard when they may not want it is just not right. It’s not acceptable.”
McFarland said he has also received complaints from homeowners who have been pressured into signing documentation stating that the work on their property is complete, when it is actually incomplete or not done well.
Following Wednesday’s meeting between city and EPA officials, Thursday was dedicated to individualized tours of each community. In Leadwood, Mayor Dennis Parks said he hoped to get an idea of the type of work that the EPA hoped to accomplish in the city — be it residential or agricultural.
“They had a lot of information,” Parks said. “They were mainly giving information about different sites to look at in the city limits in order to develop plans to give us some technical assistance to address some of the problems.
“I appreciated them coming over and having the cities in for the meeting and getting our input for what they intend to do.”
Despite experiencing problems with the remediation process, Eaton said that this week’s meeting seemed to be one of the more potentially fruitful contacts with the EPA.
“I think [Wednesday] was as positive as I have ever seen a meeting with the EPA,” Eaton said. “I’ve heard similar things before, but I haven’t heard as much positive talk as there was. And there was a good group of people there.”
