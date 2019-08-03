{{featured_button_text}}

Five dogs, five puppies and a bunch of cats at the Farmington Pound; a cat and four kittens at the Park Hills Pound; three cats at the Fredericktown Pound; and two kittens at the Ironton Pound are seeking their owners or new homes where they can be loved and cared for.

Farmington Pound

573-747-1988

Female lab mix is about a year old.

Male dog is approximately a year old.

Male pit/lab mix is around 2 years old. He was sadly surrendered to animal control by his owners who reported that he is a friendly pup who loves other dogs, cats, kids and even chickens.

Female hound mix was picked up at Hoods Discount Home Center in Farmington.

Litter of five female puppies that are approximately 10 weeks old. There are two black, one black/brown, one brindle and one chocolate.

Female lab/pit mix is around 2 years old. She was surrendered to animal control by her owners who reported that she loves kids.

More than 20 male and female cats/kittens in a variety of colors and a wide range of personality types.

Park Hills Pound

573-431-3122

Black, calico and tortoiseshell kittens — all female — are 8 weeks old and friendly.

Male black/white cat is 9-12 months old and friendly.

Fredericktown Pound

573-783-3660, Option 4

Black/white male cat is neutered, vaccinated and friendly.

Male tabby cat with white feet is friendly.

Male orange cat is 3 months old and friendly.

Ironton Pound

573-546-3545

(NOTE: Reclaim by owner or rescue only. No adoptions.)

Buff male cat is 3 months old and friendly. Owner can reclaim.

Buff female cat is 3 months old and friendly. Owner can reclaim.

To give owners the opportunity to claim them, dogs and cats are kept for seven days at the Park Hills and Farmington pounds; and five days at the Desloge and Leadwood pounds. After that, they are eligible for adoption or euthanasia. There are no adoption fees, but rescuers are required by the Missouri Department of Agriculture to sign a spay / neuter / vaccination commitment.

Contact other pounds listed for their adoption policies and fees.

Sometimes space does not allow for every pound pup photo to be published and animals not featured in this story may also be available for adoption. dogs and five puppies at the Farmington Pound are seeking their owners or new homes where they can be loved and cared for.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments