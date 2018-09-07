Subscribe for 17¢ / day
NWS: Expect a rainy week ahead
File Photo

The Alzheimer’s Association has made the decision to postpone Saturday's Walk to End Alzheimer’s in Farmington. The National Weather Service is predicting severe thunderstorms, lightning and flash flooding for Saturday in Farmington. As a result, this year’s Walk has been rescheduled for Oct. 20. 

The skeet shoot to benefit the Southeast Missouri Family Violence Council has been postponed to Sept. 22. 

The Bonne Terre Aire Festival was cancelled due to the forecast. It had been scheduled for the weekend. 

MAC Flix's showing of "Coming to America" Saturday night has been postponed. No new date is set.

Celebrate Jesus in the Park at Columbia Park Sunday has been cancelled. 

