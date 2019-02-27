Firefighters spent some of Tuesday evening and well into the early morning hours of Wednesday extinguishing a third-alarm residential fire in Washington County.
Potosi Fire Lt. Rob Lang Jr. said that the call came in at 8:05 p.m. on Tuesday for a residential structure fire on Highway CC at Fertile Ridge Road in rural Washington County. Lang said the crew was able to respond to the fire almost immediately.
“De Soto Rural Fire Protection District was first on the scene and Chief Tom Fitzgerald quickly pulled a line from the truck and began putting water on the fire,” said Lang.
Lang said when they arrived on the scene, the home was fully engulfed in flames and posed several exposure problems including a garage and a propane tank.
“Fitzgerald tried to make entry to do a quick search but could only make it in 5 feet,” said Lang.
Lang stated that Assistant Fire Chief Rob Lang, Sr. quickly struck a second alarm due to the size of the house and then a third alarm for water and manpower as they were pulling water out of the lake to put on the fire.
Lang said that by the time it was over, Potosi Fire Protection, De Soto Rural Fire Protection, Big River Fire, Leadwood Fire Protection, Richwoods, Mapaville, Cedar Hill, and Antonia were all on scene with about 70 firefighters.
Lang said the home was a total loss and the state fire marshal’s office is investigating the cause of the fire. Lang also said that the family was able to escape the fire with no injuries.
“On behalf of myself and Assistant Chief Rob Lang, Sr., we would like to extend our sincere gratitude to the departments and firefighters who assisted with this call,” said Lang. “We have had several big calls in the last weeks and we couldn’t do it without help. Thank you for being there every time we need you!”
According to sources, the family is being taken care of by the American Red Cross.
