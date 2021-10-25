Several homes destroyed, no injuries reported in reported tornado that touched down in southern SFC; Madison County sees damage

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We would like to thank all the departments that assisted along with St. Francois County 911 for their hard work during emergency operations for our department while also working a large-scale incident in St. Mary.”

St. Francois County Emergency Management posted an update about 2 a.m.

“We are currently still assessing the damages and working with first responders to get the roads cleared off so the power can get turned back on. At this time we don't have any reports of injuries in our county. We will be meeting with the National Weather Service (today) to assess further damages. We hope to have more information to pass along sometime (today) … If you have any concerns or have an emergency please call 911. If you are reporting trees down or power lines down you can call 573-431-3131.”

There were also several buildings damaged in the Fredericktown area.

Madison County 911 posted that all non-emergency phone lines are down for the Madison County Sheriff’s Office and Fredericktown Police Department. If you have been displaced by the storm and need shelter contact Madison County Dispatch at 573-783-9932. Motorists are urged to watch out for and stay away from downed power lines. Do not drive over any downed power lines.