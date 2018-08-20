Subscribe for 17¢ / day
Several injured in fatal crash
Several area people were injured, including two children, in a one-vehicle crash that claimed the life of a Brynes Mill man Thursday afternoon.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol report, at 3:45 p.m. Katherine Daegele, 35, of Potosi, was driving a 2002 Chevrolet Blazer northbound on Highway 185 at Black Road. The report said Daegele crested a hill and saw several vehicles stopped in the roadway.

She hit her brakes and steered to the left in an attempt to avoid an accident. The vehicle went off the left side of the roadway and overturned. Her passenger, Herbert Bruce Jr., 57, of Byrnes Mill, was not wearing his seat belt and was ejected.

Bruce was taken to Washington County Memorial Hospital, where he pronounced dead at 4:39 p.m. Daegele was wearing her seat belt and was taken to St. Anthony’s Medical Center by Washington County Ambulance with serious injuries.

Her passengers, both of Potosi, Bailee Valentine, 10, received minor injuries and Wyatt Valentine, 15, received moderate injuries. They were both wearing their seat belts and were both taken to St. Anthony’s Medical Center by Washington County Ambulance.

Renee Bronaugh is a reporter for the Daily Journal and can be reached at 573-518-3617 or rbronaugh@dailyjournalonline.com

