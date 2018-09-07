Subscribe for 17¢ / day
Crash

One woman receives moderate injuries in a crash on Route OO Thursday afternoon. 

 Wolf Creek Fire Dept.

A De Soto woman was injured in a one-vehicle accident Thursday afternoon on Route OO in St. Francois County, according to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The report state that Sherry Baughman, 41, of De Soto, was travelling south on Route OO, just over a half mile from Route DD at approximately 12:54 p.m. when the accident occurred.

Baughman's 2010 Jeep Patriot reportedly traveled off the east side of the road, struck a fence, a tree and overturned. She received moderate injuries in the accident and was transported to Mercy Hospital-St. Louis by ambulance.

The vehicle damage is listed as totalled.

In an unrelated accident, one local woman and two people from out-of-state were injured in a wreck on Route K that involved three vehicles.

The report states that the accident occurred at approximately 3:35 p.m. when Jessika Roney, 34, of Farmington, was traveling west on Route K east of Copeland Road. A vacant 2018 Peterbilt 337 trash truck was parked on the right shoulder of the road and partially blocking the westbound lane, according to the report.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

The 2016 GMC Terrain driven by Roney struck the rear of the empty truck, causing her vehicle to rotate and cross the center of the roadway.

A third vehicle, a 2010 Toyota Prius driven by Aisha Sullivan, 42, of Bonne Terre was approaching in the opposite direction from Roney and struck the rear of her vehicle. Two passengers of Sullivan's vehicle, Jack Adkins, 74, and Julie Adkins, 72, both of Oregon, were injured in the collision; Jack received moderate injuries while Julie received minor injuries. Both were transported by ambulance to Mercy Hospital-Jefferson.

Roney received minor injuries in the accident and was privately transported to Parkland Health Center in Farmington.

Damage to the GMC Terrain and Toyota Prius are listed as totalled; damage to the Peterbilt 337 is listed as minor.

0
0
1
6
0

Load comments