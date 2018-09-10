It was a busy weekend for members of the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Several area people were seriously injured in two separate accidents, and a fiery crash Sunday morning halted highway traffic for a time.
A one-vehicle accident involving a military vehicle on U.S. 67 at approximately 8:15 a.m. Sunday morning briefly blocked traffic, though no injuries were reported.
Wolf Creek Fire Chief Bart Mabry said the road tractor, referred to by the military as an M915A3, had apparently struck a large rock near the side of the highway and overturned and caught on fire. The truck and its occupants were reportedly not from the immediate area but were passing through enroute to the St. Louis area.
Mabry said fire department personnel were able to quickly get the fire under control, though the cab was totally destroyed. He said a local tow company removed the wreckage from the roadway, before the military showed up and retrieved the remains.
In a separate incident, several teens from Washington and St. Francois counties were seriously injured in a two-vehicle accident just before 11 p.m. Saturday on Route K, that according to the highway patrol.
The report states the accident occurred at approximately 10:50 p.m. when a 2007 Chrysler PT Cruiser being driven westbound on Route K by Molly Moore, 17, of Desloge, lost control and crossed the center line and struck another vehicle head-on. Cheyenne Dickens, 15, of Bonne Terre, was a passenger in Moore’s car.
The second vehicle was occupied by driver Trenton Cain, 17, of Potosi, and passenger Morgan Johnston, 17, of Bonne Terre.
According to the patrol, all four teens were seriously injured in the accident and were transported to St. Louis Children’s Hospital by ambulance.
And an Arnold man was injured in a one-vehicle accident on U.S. 67 in the early morning hours of Saturday.
The report states that Derek Steinman, 27, of Arnold, was driving south on the highway south of Old Orchard Road at approximately 12:40 a.m. when the accident occurred.
Steinman was reportedly driving too fast for the wet road conditions, traveled off the left side of the road and struck the guardrail.
He received moderate injuries in the accident and was transported to Parkland Health Center in Farmington by a trooper with the highway patrol. According to arrest records, Steinman was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
