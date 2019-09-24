{{featured_button_text}}
Several medical marijuana facilities hope to open locally

As Missouri's medical marijuana program prepares for operation beginning next year, licensure applications roll in for marijuana facilities in the area.

 File

More than 2,000 applications for medical marijuana facilities have poured into Missouri’s Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) as the state prepares for the legalized medical use of marijuana beginning next year.

By the Aug. 19 deadline, the department received 2,163 online applications from those hoping to obtain licenses from DHSS for cultivation, dispensary, manufacturing, and testing laboratory facilities for the state’s medical marijuana program.

Out of the thousands of applications submitted, dispensary applications represented the highest number at 1,163.

The application system received more than 1,200 applications in the final three days, including more than 800 applications in the final 24 hours. Thus far, DHSS has received more than $13 million in application fees.

Several companies hope to be granted a license to open facilities in the local area.

According to a list of applicants released by DHSS, a total of 33 applications were submitted from companies wanting to operate marijuana facilities in St. Francois, Washington, and Ste. Genevieve Counties. This includes applications for dispensaries, cultivation, and medical marijuana-infused product manufacturers.

There were 16 applications for local dispensaries including nine in Farmington, four in Park Hills, one in Bonne Terre, one in Potosi, and one in Ste. Genevieve.

Applications for cultivation facilities included five in Ste. Genevieve County, four in Washington County, two in Farmington, and one outside of Desloge.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Infused-product manufacturing applications were submitted for the area as well, with one from Farmington, one in Washington County, and three in Ste. Genevieve.

Not all businesses that submit applications will be granted licensure from the state.

A third-party blind scorer will soon begin reviewing and scoring the applications, stripped of any identifying information. DHSS will then license 60 cultivation facilities, 192 dispensaries, 86 medical marijuana-infused manufacturing facilities and 10 testing laboratory facilities.

According to DHSS, the department must approve or deny licensure applications within 150 days of the submission date.

After the facility application deadline, some facility applicants told DHSS they experienced technical difficulties during the process and were unable to submit their applications.

Each claim was reviewed as a request for a waiver of the facility application deadline. Twenty waiver requests were denied and 109 waivers have been granted by DHSS, allowing the affected applications to be submitted.

“We greatly appreciate the support exemplified by the exceptionally large number of applicants for implementation of Article XIV, which will provide medical marijuana to qualified patients and raise funds to serve our veterans,” said Dr. Randall Williams, MD, FACOG, director of DHSS, in a press release. “However, this resulted in a large number of applications being received in a short window of time and we have determined that all of those who started an application as of 4:30 p.m. on Aug. 19, will be part of the overall pool to be reviewed for licensure.”

The first day of 2020 is when the state will officially begin to operate the medical marijuana program and, as established in Article XIV of the Missouri Constitution, taxes on medical marijuana sold and money collected by DHSS through fees — after covering the program’s operating expenses — will be transferred to the new Missouri Veterans' Health and Care Fund.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments