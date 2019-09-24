Several medical marijuana facilities hope to open locally

More than 2,000 applications for medical marijuana facilities have poured into Missouri’s Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) as the state prepares for the legalized medical use of marijuana beginning next year.
By the Aug. 19 deadline, the department received 2,163 online applications from those hoping to obtain licenses from DHSS for cultivation, dispensary, manufacturing, and testing laboratory facilities for the state’s medical marijuana program.
Out of the thousands of applications submitted, dispensary applications represented the highest number at 1,163.
The application system received more than 1,200 applications in the final three days, including more than 800 applications in the final 24 hours. Thus far, DHSS has received more than $13 million in application fees.
Several companies hope to be granted a license to open facilities in the local area.
According to a list of applicants released by DHSS, a total of 33 applications were submitted from companies wanting to operate marijuana facilities in St. Francois, Washington, and Ste. Genevieve Counties. This includes applications for dispensaries, cultivation, and medical marijuana-infused product manufacturers.
There were 16 applications for local dispensaries including nine in Farmington, four in Park Hills, one in Bonne Terre, one in Potosi, and one in Ste. Genevieve.
Applications for cultivation facilities included five in Ste. Genevieve County, four in Washington County, two in Farmington, and one outside of Desloge.
You have free articles remaining.
Infused-product manufacturing applications were submitted for the area as well, with one from Farmington, one in Washington County, and three in Ste. Genevieve.
Not all businesses that submit applications will be granted licensure from the state.
A third-party blind scorer will soon begin reviewing and scoring the applications, stripped of any identifying information. DHSS will then license 60 cultivation facilities, 192 dispensaries, 86 medical marijuana-infused manufacturing facilities and 10 testing laboratory facilities.
According to DHSS, the department must approve or deny licensure applications within 150 days of the submission date.
After the facility application deadline, some facility applicants told DHSS they experienced technical difficulties during the process and were unable to submit their applications.
Each claim was reviewed as a request for a waiver of the facility application deadline. Twenty waiver requests were denied and 109 waivers have been granted by DHSS, allowing the affected applications to be submitted.
“We greatly appreciate the support exemplified by the exceptionally large number of applicants for implementation of Article XIV, which will provide medical marijuana to qualified patients and raise funds to serve our veterans,” said Dr. Randall Williams, MD, FACOG, director of DHSS, in a press release. “However, this resulted in a large number of applications being received in a short window of time and we have determined that all of those who started an application as of 4:30 p.m. on Aug. 19, will be part of the overall pool to be reviewed for licensure.”
The first day of 2020 is when the state will officially begin to operate the medical marijuana program and, as established in Article XIV of the Missouri Constitution, taxes on medical marijuana sold and money collected by DHSS through fees — after covering the program’s operating expenses — will be transferred to the new Missouri Veterans' Health and Care Fund.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.