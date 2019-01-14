Try 1 month for 99¢
Area officers and emergency medical crews were kept busy throughout the weekend with several weather-related accidents. Fortunately most resulted in no one being hurt or only minor injuries.

There were a rash of minor accidents Friday afternoon as the inclement weather reach the area, then another group of calls for service to investigate wrecks late Sunday afternoon and into the evening.

While Saturday saw mainly rain and above freezing temperatures, a Bismarck man was moderately injured when the car he was driving ran off the road, overturned and struck a utility pole.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Ronald L Cole, age 22 of Bismarck, was injured on Pimville Road west of Ridgetop Drive at 6:41 p.m. Cole's 2000 Chevrolet Impala traveled off the right side of the roadway and overturned and struck a utility pole.

He received moderate injuries and was taken to Parkland Health Center in Farmington by ambulance. According to the crash report Cole was not wearing his seat belt.

