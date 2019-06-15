Sewer fees increasing in Park Hills

During the monthly meeting Tuesday, the Park Hills City Council voted to increase sewer fees by $3 per month. As a result of the new ordinance, city residents can expect a slight increase in their next utility bill.
The city’s sewer system serves Desloge, Leadington, and Park Hills. However, this fee increase will only be applied to Park Hills residents.
The sewer fees in Park Hills haven't been raised since 2013.
The sewer fee is built into the monthly water bills. On average, a Park Hills resident pays $48 to $50 per month for water, sewer, and trash combined into one bill.
The minimum amount that a resident paid under the previous rate was $25.55. The amount of the monthly bill for each city resident is itemized with $7.50 going toward water, $12 applied to trash service, and $5.50 paid for sewage service.
Effective immediately, the minimum sewer portion of the service fee charged per month will be $8.50 inside the city limits. Of this amount, $5.50 will be used for operation and maintenance of the Mineral Belt Treatment Works and also includes line replacement and debt service.
Debt service as described in the ordinance refers to debts owed by the sewer department. City Administrator Mark McFarland said that, as far as he knows, the only debt that the sewer department holds is pertaining to the department’s sludge truck which is scheduled to be paid off soon.
Essentially, the $3 rate hike will be used for upgrading and extending the treatment works within the city, he said.
“The resources generated from this [rate increase] will go towards putting in [sewer] lines where there aren’t lines already ran in town,” said McFarland. “Also [funds may be used] for lift stations that may need to be upgraded like we've had recently [at the fairgrounds area project], which cost the city about $300,000.”
McFarland estimated that the increased rate will generate approximately $108,000 per year in additional revenue to go toward these type of projects. He also explained that the revenue generated by the rate hike can only be used for costs associated with upgrade projects.
“If an existing sewer line breaks or needs replaced - we already have a fund for that and the new revenue will not be used for those purposes,” McFarland explained.
In addition, each contributor both inside and outside the city limits of Park Hills will pay a user charge rate for operation and maintenance including replacement of sewer lines. A fee of $2.17 for every 1,000 gallons of water or wastewater used will be collected. The determination of the amount of wastewater generated by each user of the sewer system is based on water consumption.
Park Hills constructed the wastewater treatment works to serve the three mineral area municipalities.
Park Hills also needs funds to upgrade and extend the treatment works within the city limits and under this new ordinance, these funds will be collected from users only within the city limits.
It was determined and declared to be necessary and conducive to the protection of the public health, safety, welfare, and convenience of the city to collect charges from all users who contribute wastewater to the treatment works.
“We have a lot of areas that don't have city sewer,” explained McFarland. “In some areas, it's because of their elevation. Houses sit at lower elevation than the sewer lines so lift stations may be needed in those areas."
Areas within the city that aren't connected to the sewer system include most of Hovis Farm Road, Jennings Road, Tenth Street, and parts of St. Joe Drive.
A property owner on Tenth Street told the Daily Journal that they receive a monthly bill from the city for water, sewer, and trash service but are not contributors to the sewer system. The family bought the house just a few years ago and have had wastewater problems since moving in.
It was observed that the property owners had sewage spilling out into their backyard on a daily basis, and pipes sticking out of the ground in different areas of their backyard, some continuously spraying water and waste.
“These areas will need to be taken care of,” McFarland said. “Maybe this fund will generate enough to begin to [service these areas.]
“We're talking probably millions of dollars to connect the whole city [into the sewer system.]"
McFarland went on to say that it's ridiculous that, in 2019, there are still properties within city limits that are not connected to the sewer system and that this is a step in the right direction towards alleviating that problem.
The city council approved the measure with seven to one vote. Councilman Adam Bowers voted in opposition to the ordinance.
