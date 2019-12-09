SFC Ambulance District conducts food drive

During the last few months of the year, many people are thinking of ways to give to family, friends and the community whether that be by gifts, volunteer work or donations to local businesses.
The St. Francois County Ambulance District is giving to the local community in a big way this year by donating a large amount of canned goods and non-perishable foods to the backpack program for the five school districts in the area.
“Back in October we were trying to think of a fun way that our people could do something good for the community,” said Paramedic/EMS Supervisor T.J. Isgrig. “So we decided to put together a friendly competition.”
Isgrig explained that the department is divided up into crews and for the competition each crew was a “team” made up of 12 people.
The incentive to bring in canned goods and perishable foods was very simple. Whichever team brought in the largest amount of canned goods and perishable foods, the ambulance district would buy dinner for them. However, the competition, according to Isgrig, went over so well that everyone will be getting dinner.
Isgrig said that by Dec. 1, all the employees had donated $1,600 worth of canned goods and non-perishable foods.
“We have done food drives in the past but this is the first time that we have donated to the backpack program,” said Isgrig. “For the month of November, I was just trying to think of something to do for community.
“And I love the backpack program, and I love what it does for the community and wanted to be a part of that. The food drive went really well, and at the end of it, we went and bought $700 worth more of canned foods to donate.
“So, in total, we will be donating $2,300 worth of items to the backpack program.”
The ambulance district will be delivering the donated items to the schools.
“We gave the schools a heads-up about our friendly competition, and they were pretty excited,” added Isgrig. “But I don’t think they are expecting the amount we are going to be bringing in.”
Isgrig went on to say that everyone seemed to enjoy the excitement and buzz around the competition, and he thinks it will probably become a yearly thing for the district to do.
