St. Francois County Presiding Commissioner Harold Gallaher revisited the county morgue’s reported $100,000 budget shortfall at the county commission’s Tuesday meeting. His belief that the morgue's current financial shortfall isn't as great as the potential cost to the county’s budget if it were to close, however, fell on the deaf ears of County Auditor Louie Siberlich.

Gallaher began his comments by explaining that, while people speak of the St. Francois County Morgue in the county’s Weber Road Facility as one complete entity, that isn’t the case.

Morgue's importance

“Actually, that's three different, completely separate divisions,” he said. “We have the coroner's office back there, we have the morgue, and then we have the autopsy suite. And they're all completely separate. The coroner's office and the morgue are county operations. The autopsy suite is not, we just rent space for that operation. That's how that's divided back there. The coroner had 611 death calls last year. That's up from 589 just the year before. And you can read that 184 of those are transported to the morgue. And of those, 59 are autopsies."

Pointing at one of the slides, Gallaher asked, “And why do you take them to the morgue? Well, there's that list of reasons on this partial list, but there are more reasons than that.”

The list read:

Clears death scene quicker;

Releases first responders (ambulance, deputies, coroner, etc.) for other calls;

Preserves evidence (chain of custody);

Decisions may not yet be made on need for an autopsy;

There may not be someone at the death scene with authority or knowledge on disposition of the body;

Funeral Homes may not be able to pick up the body immediately; and

Family may not yet know which Funeral Home they wish to use.

“When you can take the body from the death scene pretty much immediately to the morgue, that releases those respondents,” Gallaher said. “They can get back on duty. And there are all those reasons you see there too. And so it's pretty important that we have the morgue. And like I say, there are 184 who transferred to the morgue. And it's a big factor. It cuts our liability for various reasons and all that. That's the coroner. Now the morgue itself is a temporary storage place for dead human bodies. And there, they log in that body, and the paperwork continues at that point.

“Say it's a car wreck, and there's a wallet and different items of personal value that come with the body. They log that and put it safely away, and then it's released — either when the coroner decides it's time to release the body because he doesn't need an autopsy, or maybe the funeral home comes in and picks it up when [the family or other responsible party is] notified of the situation. And so everything is logged in and logged out, and records are kept, and that helps with the evidence should this ever go to court. Chain of custody is an important factor in this.

“And so it could be that the coroner will decide to have an autopsy performed on that body for any of the reasons he has for that. And so at that point, it's handy there, and then they schedule that autopsy, and then it's done. And again, it's a legal situation and a liability situation. It's a very helpful item that we have that morgue available for us. And then the autopsy suite itself is totally separate. The county doesn't do that. We just rent space for [Dr. Russell D. Deidiker, MD] to come in and perform the autopsies. And so he pays rent for every autopsy he does to the county.”

Efficient morgue

Gallaher explained that the rent Deidiker, a pathologist, pays goes directly to the county and not the morgue or the Coroner Jason Coplin’s budget. The presiding commissioner also praised the efficiency of the coroner’s secretary in keeping the department organized.

“I can't imagine how much paperwork there is in 611 death calls,” Gallaher said. “Every one of them gets a death certificate. Every one of them has all the records of the death call. Every one of them has all those situations. And there's the record-keeping of the coroner and his expenses. She has to maintain all that. She has to turn in the bills. I remember not that long ago, we had problems with the coroner's office keeping up to date on the paperwork and billing. I haven't heard that in a long time now…

"[Morgue Director Dana Shuh] works part-time. Dana is our only morgue employee, and she works part-time with Dr. Diediker with the autopsies. She's very capable of that. And so the doctor refunds us for her time spent with him on that. And when he pulls her away from those duties, he refunds the county for her labor. The coroner's and the morgue offices are just next, well they're basically, you can't find the difference in line between them. But [the coroner’s secretary] just moves over to the other morgue office, does her work over there, handles all the telephone calls, both for the coroner and the morgue, and takes care of all that.”

Gallaher added that the system Shuh and the coroner’s secretary have developed has prevented the need for the county to hire another person. He then addressed the need for the county morgue to continue performing autopsies for other counties.

“We had 59 autopsies in 2022,” he said. “The doctor cannot exist with only 59 autopsies. He would pack up and go somewhere else if that's the only business he had. But he had 279 last year, total, with the other 21 counties involved. That would keep him here. And if we don't have that, if we have to go somewhere else to do our autopsies, and if these other 21 counties also had to go somewhere else to get their autopsies, [the county] would be in a world of hurt.

“Right now, the only place that we could go is the University of Missouri-St. Louis, and they're already overloaded. And so you put these 279 additional autopsies in their lap, they're going to be severely overloaded. So that would cause a real ripple effect for many things. And we would have to go there to start with. I suspect Cape County would probably build their unit exactly like ours in pretty short order. And they would get our business, and everybody else's in southeast Missouri. So that's the reason that we need to keep our system going.”

A 14% increase

Gallaher pointed out that, because the amount of money received by Deidiker has been increased in his new contract with the county, the amount he pays the county for rent has risen by 14%. Gallaher moved on to the subject of charging counties additional money for the morgue’s operational costs.

“We don't want to charge the other counties because some of them can't afford it,” he said. “And we don't want to hurt them along with it. But it's important to us that we get their business here. They bring their business to this county, to the doctor. We're not getting the business, but the doctor is, and that keeps the doctor here. So that's a very important factor for us.”

In answer to a question, Gallaher and District 1 Commissioner Kary Buckley confirmed the county is seeking grant money available for the morgue’s operation.

Speaking in support of the county morgue and expressing concerns surrounding counties would go to another place to have their autopsies performed, Buckley said, “I agree with Harold. I think when we tweak it, we will get to where we want to be. We do not need to lose this. We've got a wonderful asset there. We want to maintain that.”

Seiberlich responds

County Auditor Seiberlich responded to Gallaher and Buckley saying, “Gentlemen, I don't doubt anything you say. I compliment you on being benevolent to other counties. However, the fact remains that the taxpayers of St. Francois County should not have to supplement what other counties are doing. Consequently, it's up to you to decide how to at least make this a break-even operation.”

Gallaher said, “We'll do that, Louie.”

Seiberlich continued, “But for you to say we're in competition with other counties — no we're not."

Gallaher interjected, saying, “We would be.”

Seiberlich continued. “We would be. Right now, we're the big box store. We're the ones that they come to. There is no other place for them to go. I'm not saying that we ought to be able to gouge other counties by any means, but I think they need to pay their way. It's pure and simple.”

Gallaher said, “I think we will get there, Louie.”

Seiberlich continued. “And I would not rely on grants to bail us out. It should be self-sustaining. I think Dr. Deidiker and his staff do a wonderful job, no doubt about it. I know it's an asset to the county, but I also know that we need to step forward as soon as possible and make it known to other counties that this is what, going forward, it's going to cost them.”

Gallaher asked, “Does that mean that every department that we have needs to have a profit and a loss statement?”

Seiberlich said, “All you need to do is break even, gentlemen."

Gallaher replied, “But the other, most of the other departments don't.”

Responding to Gallaher’s comment, County Clerk Kevin Engler said, “We are required by law to have the other departments. We are not required by law to do this part.”