Tim Womble and his staff have watched his customers’ children grow up. He visited with a family who’s been eating at his restaurant weekly. When they started going to Mario’s Italia in The Factory in Farmington, their son was only 3 years old. He’s now 13.

“We’ve watched families grow and we’ve met so many people,” he said. “It’s been incredible.”

He opened the doors to his downtown Farmington restaurant in 2014, and closed them nearly 10 years later.

After months of uncertainty, Owner Tim Womble closed the doors of Mario’s Italia, Feb. 26 was the last day. It was difficult when he and the staff thanked their final customers.

In fact, making the decision to close the restaurant has been one of the hardest decisions to make.

“The decision was extremely hard, but when you don’t have enough money coming in, the decision becomes easy,” he said. “You don’t want to do it, but you have to do it.”

Womble said area residents need to remember their “mom-and-pops” businesses.

“They need to frequent them more often,” he said, “because that’s the reason we’re no longer in business.”

A customer who purchased food on the last day told Womble how much they enjoyed Mario’s food. When they attempted to pick up the food, they went to the former location of the restaurant. But Mario’s Italia moved a year and nine months ago.

With the closing of Mario’s Italia, Womble simply wants residents to realize how important it is for them to frequently support small locally owned businesses. He said franchises “do what a mom-and-pop does in one day to what a mom-and-pop does in a week.”

“We can’t negotiate low prices like they can,” he said. “If you walk into Farmington and you take every mom-and-pop store out of downtown, what would you have left? It would devastate every town by taking these businesses out.”

Womble said, “It’s the small business people who are the majority but in the minority working twice as hard to maintain their business, pay payroll so those employees have jobs, and so much more.”

Owners Brian and Joan Hurst opened 12 West in Farmington in September 2004. (They also own The Old No. 102 Tap House in Farmington.)

The Hursts have always found it important to support the community, their customers and “a city that has gone above and beyond to help our downtown area thrive.”

As small business owners, Joan said costs are currently their top concern.

“Everything from covering taxes and payroll to utilities and rent can overwhelm a small business budget,” she said.

But the owners feel small businesses are able to adapt faster to local demands than franchises.

“If customers are asking for something different, a small business can change course quickly while franchises are subject to agreements and rules made by a corporation that isn’t local,” she explained.

She said it’s important to support locally owned businesses more so than classifying them as small or large.

“If a business is locally owned, then those owners are putting money spent at their business back into the local economy,” she said. “Local business owners are also the ones who support local causes and fundraisers.”

Donna Hayes and Allyson Willette opened Ally Sue Boutique in Farmington in March 2018. They said supporting small businesses is crucial to the success of the town.

“We take pride in being located in Farmington and love to see the town thrive and be successful, and that comes from the community supporting the local businesses,” they said. “As they say, when you buy from a small business, someone does a little happy dance! We are always so grateful for everyone who shops with us!”

The owners said they believe all small business owners agree about certain things.

“Any time there is economic trouble, you worry,” they said. “A lot of the small businesses that sell ‘extras’ are the first people cut out of their budget when money gets tight, whether that is clothing or jewelry like us, or ice cream and extra treats for their kids. You will always have a bit of worry in the back of your mind as a business owner, but you have to have faith that your community believes in their town and the success of their town enough to continue to support you.”

As local business owners, Hayes and Willette get to know their customers on a personal level and often become friends with them.

“We love getting to be a part of our customers’ lives and enjoy being here to serve them,” they said.

They added that supporting a business does not always have to mean spending money, but instead can be done in ways such as engaging with the business’s social media posts and leaving positive reviews.

Tim and Michele King opened Columbia Street Mercantile in downtown Farmington in April 2022.

The couple said they buy as much as possible locally and regionally to support the community and local and regional economies.

As a locally owned business, the Kings are able to select toys and candy that aren’t “driven by what the corporate office has to say.”

“We can curate our selection to our customers’ wants and needs,” said Tim. “The same is for when we make our ice cream. It’s made fresh daily, so if the customer wants something a little unusual, we can do it.”

He added, “Shopping on the internet can be rewarding, but it’s not the same as shopping in your hometown or home community like here in the Leadbelt. We are lucky to have wonderfully curated shops throughout the Parkland, like Columbia Street Mercantile.”

“Walk into our businesses and the customer is greeted with a friendly smile and thanked for their experience,” he said. “You don’t get that when shopping online.”

He added that some people feel online pricing is more competitive than purchasing items locally.

“Our prices are the same or lower than Amazon and big-box retailers,” he said. “We make sure everything we sell is exactly that.”

Another local business is Ophelia Farmington. Owner Patrice Parson opened her downtown boutique in June 2013.

She said small businesses continue to be the “bread and butter” of the economy.

“By making a commitment to shop local or support small businesses, you cycle money back into your community,” she said. “The tax revenue made through sales taxes from local businesses support the local government, which is then used to reinvest in the community.”

Parson said local businesses “benefit from a strong community, therefore we as owners tend to be more engaged members of our community.”

She has seen sales suffer because of consumers’ increased costs in things like fuel and food.

“Our sales definitely suffer and our cost of goods increase as well, making it that much more difficult to keep our prices competitive with the big-box stores,” she said.

Parson uses technology to offer personal touches for her customers’ shopping experiences.

She recently read an article which stated how small businesses continue to strive for the American dream.

“I as a small business owner not only believe in this dream but have actively pursued it,” said Parson. “By supporting small businesses and shopping small, you’re supporting real, genuine people who have put their passion ahead of convenience and wholeheartedly believe in the business they are running.”

She concluded, “Now, more than ever, it’s time to encourage strangers and friends alike to think about shopping small, supporting local businesses and ultimately funding a better tomorrow.”