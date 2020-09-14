SFC cases up 78

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The St. Francois County Health Center reported 78 new cases over the weekend.

To date, there have been 1,591 cases in St. Francois County. There are 725 active cases with 122 related to Department of Corrections and 166 related to long-term care facilities.

On Saturday, the St. Francois County Health Center notified the public of a potential high-risk exposure from one COVID-19 positive individual. The person potentially exposed several persons in the lobby of Plaza Tire in Farmington from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. Sept. 8. The person was infectious and symptomatic at the time and not wearing a mask.

Anyone who was at this location during this time frame is at enhanced risk for contracting COVID-19 and should monitor for symptoms. There is no need to self-quarantine or isolate unless symptoms develop.

The exposure is considered high risk due to the number of persons present in the lobby who may have been exposed and the length of time the individual was in the facility.

Other counties

In Iron County, there was one new case and eight active cases.

In Madison County, there were five new cases and 37 active cases.