St. Francois County Clerk Kevin Engler spoke about various election frustrations related to Tuesday's election at the weekly county commissioners meeting held this last Tuesday at the county courthouse annex in Farmington.

Addressing the commission during the time set aside for reports from county departments, Engler said, “We're having a terrible time getting workers for next Tuesday's election. We've sent out the assignment and we've had over 20-something people say they can't do it. This week we've had more people cancel than we've been able to backfill, so I'm waiting for all those people that were against consolidating the [precincts]. They were all for not doing any of these things to try to get it to where we don't need a hundred and some odd [election workers]. Well, I'm waiting for the first person to volunteer to work all day, but I'd like to have anybody that's willing to come in and work from 5 a.m. to 7 p.m. next week and get paid 150 bucks.”

According to Engler, he was especially concerned he could not find Democratic workers for the precincts as state election law requires.

“The Democratic head of the party and the Republican head of the party are supposed to supply us with names of known Republicans and known Democrats because I have to have an equal amount technically at each site, and you can only go down as far as four,” he said. “So, for example, I had one from Knob Lick cancel, and getting somebody to fill in at Knob Lick has taken almost a week and a half to try to find somebody that was willing to [work]. And I'm paying people more money to go if they're from [areas of the county where there aren’t enough workers}. I’ve got one of the supervisors at Bonne Terre that can't work this time because she's out of town, and I can't get [a replacement]. I have to have a Democrat supervisor at Bonne Terre and I can't get any of my other supervisors [to fill the vacancy].

“My point is that our ladies over there are doing a real good job of backfilling, but usually we've still got a list of, say, 10 alternatives with a week to go that we can fill in. We're done with that and now we're moving people around. We don't expect there to be a big turnout, but we still have to have four people at every location. So, if anybody has got a day free next Tuesday, we'd be happy to pay you to come and be a poll worker because it's necessary. To give you an idea, we've had 55 votes as of this morning, and no excuse necessary, we will be open all week, except for Friday night when we have to be open to 5 p.m. Saturday morning, we will be open from 8 to noon over at Weber Road, and Monday we will be open until 5, so you've got plenty of time and you don't need an excuse if you want to get in and get your vote taken. All you need is your photo ID."

Responding to a question from Presiding Commissioner Harold Gallaher about how his office will handle a “worst-case scenario” where not enough precinct supervisors can be obtained, Engler said, “We will be sending all our workers from the office out. We have to, we can't just close a precinct without prior notice."

Engler added that, because of the state legislature, a Missouri voter card has become “almost useless” as a means of identification for a voter to present to precinct workers.

“But if you take the back of your driver's license, that little barcode will pull up all of your information we need. All we have to do is touch the thing twice and you sign [to verify your identification], compared to another photo ID. So, we prefer a driver's license or your official Missouri ID that they'll provide you, and it has our code on it too.”

Engler recalled a problem that occurred several years ago when it was discovered that someone had mistakenly scheduled another event on election day at an election precinct.

“They forgot, and they scheduled it,” he said. “Well, you have to have 30 days’ notice to give written notice to everybody in that precinct to change a location, so it's problematic.”

Engler added the situation was only going to get worse as a legislator in Jefferson City had proposed a bill the previous week to add a presidential preference election to the calendar in 2024.

“And it's not binding,” he said, “it's just to tell everybody what their preference, what the Democrats' and Republicans’ preferences are for president next year. Now, it’s just for that one office, and so we'll have to run a multimillion-dollar election and find workers.”

Engler addressed another legislative proposal made in Jefferson City that would require the hand counting of ballots in the state.

“Because they say it's more accurate,” he said. “Well, it's just not the case. That's an absolute lie. Somebody that testifies has got a doctor in front of his name. I would have loved to have been there to find out if he does his taxes with a CPA that just uses manual entry and [doesn’t input any of the filer’s tax information into a computer]. It's less accurate and you're not going to know the election results when you have to count — like in St. Louis County — 380,000 votes. You can't count them. It's a dumb idea. In my opinion, it's somebody's proposal that's never worked in the legislature.”

Concluding his report, Engler stressed there was no need for voters to be concerned that St. Francois County voting machines might be hacked online.

“Some places had their counting machines hooked up to the internet, and they said, ‘Oh, somebody can get in there and tap it,”’ he said. “Ours are not. They're just a counting machine. So, it's like going to the bank and you see the counting machine counting money. That machine is not hooked up to the internet, so it's a counting machine — that's all it does. None of our machines are hooked up to the internet. That's a fallacy that you have, too.”

Engler informed the commissioners that the county’s voting machines are tested before and immediately after every election to make sure they are accurate and that there has been no tampering.