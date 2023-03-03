Hiring a crane service to perform work on a county bridge was the main topic of discussion during a brief meeting of the St. Francois County Commission held Tuesday morning on the third floor of the courthouse annex in Farmington.

Presenting the request for a crane service to set beams on the Old Jackson Road bridge was Highway Superintendent Clay Copeland of the county’s road and bridge department.

“This was a service that we have bid out several times in the past couple of years,” he said. “I think most recent as six months ago. It's not practical for any of the other crane services to bid on this process, as they never have because it does involve the setting of the beams, the loading and the hauling from the Scott City area. So, we would just like to ask permission from the commission to continue to use the same crane service, which is Keith Simpson [Construction, LLC] out of Scott City, which is whom we purchased the beams from, the used reclaimed beams that we're using on Old Jackson Road."

According to Copeland, the road and bridge department has used all the reclaimed beams except for one set, which is reserved for use on another project. He said using the reclaimed beams has resulted in significant cost savings for the county.

“This was a great opportunity for not only the road and bridge [department] — for the county as a whole — to save a great deal of money and improve the infrastructure throughout the county of our bridges by purchasing these. The only thing that we're limited to is the setting of these beams. We just don't have the equipment big enough to do that. We do all the construction in-house.

"We do all the excavating and set all the walls and the headwalls. And then we just have to have a crane service to load the beams. Well, where we purchase them is where they have to be loaded from. And we haul them, some of them, ourselves too. We haul as many as we can, but there also have to be trucking companies that are required to haul. And we just ask to allow us to once again use this same company to haul and set the beams that we've done in the past.”

Copeland was asked, based on previous experience, what the estimated cost would be to hire the service.

“Well, now for this bridge, there's going to be two sets,” he said. "We have an actual center pier, so they'll be setting two sets of beams. It will be right under $20,000, right around $20,000. Now, before, when they set these beams and hauled them — and the process of loading and unloading for one set — it was around $8,000 or $9,000. Well, prices went up, of course, with everything else. We already own the beams. For delivering and setting, yeah. Also, when you buy them, we actually store them down there until we need them. We leave them there and they are delivered on-site as we need them.

“That's been a huge convenience for us, not to have to haul them and store them in our lot and move them again. We only move them one time. Actually, if they're too big, we can't haul them. They have trailers. They can haul more than one on their tractor-trailers, and we have dump trucks with float trailers. We can just haul one at a time. We haul a few rounds. I mean, it's a long trip to Scott City and back. We're committed to do that, but they need to be hauled within a couple days and sent that same day. So, we haul as many as, usually a couple rounds, and then they haul the rest on tractor trailers."

Speaking to the gallery, Presiding Commissioner Harold Gallaher explained, “There are two kinds of equipment you don't want to own," a rock breaker, or a crane.

"Rock breakers tear up the equipment you mount it on, and a crane — you need the operator when you get the crane because a half a second could turn into trouble," Gallaher said. "The most skilled heavy-equipment operators are crane operators. Boy, you can go bad in a hurry if you don't know what you're doing. So, you always want to get the operator with the crane.”

The county commissioners unanimously approved Copeland’s request.

In other action by the commissioners:

Luke Strege was appointed to the St. Francois County Board for the Developmentally Disabled to fill the unexpired term of Kathy Mauller who resigned in November. The term ends July 2025. Chris Morrison, who currently serves on the board, was reappointed for another term.

County Collector Elect Angie Usary was given permission by a vote of the commissioners for her office to enter into contracts with cities that want the county to collect their taxes. According to Usary, the terms of the contracts made between the county and the cities will remain the same as in the past. The cities are charged 2 ½% for the service, with 1¼% going to the collector and 1¼% going to the county.

Jennifer Beard, BJC-BH/CIT program; Megan Harter, Mineral Area CPRC; JoAnna Watts, CASA of the Parkland executive director; and Lori Kohm, North County School District guidance counselor, were appointed to the St. Francois County Mental Health Board of Trustees.

The next county commissioners' meeting will take place at 10 a.m., March 7, in the courthouse annex.