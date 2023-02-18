St. Francois County Clerk Kevin Engler informed the county commission at its Tuesday morning meeting that the county will soon have to think about replacing many of its voting machines and upgrading others.

The subject of voting machines came up as Engler was informing the commissioners about work currently underway by his office in preparation for the April 4 general municipal election.

“The total cost of the election will be around $78,000, we estimate going into it,” he said. "If it's countywide, like the 911 election, their cost is going to be $19,000. School districts are smaller — $7,800, for example — for the Farmington School District. Farmington city — this is just the city residents, not people outside — $5,100. The cost is just slightly above what it was last year. Next year, though, we'll have to address that we haven't bought any [voting] machines in over a decade. So, we're going to have to come up with a method to purchase them, and then we're tasked to take all the cost of the election and divide it between everybody that has the election.

“We're going to have to figure out — do we buy half a dozen, do we buy five, and do we spread out some of those costs? The auditor has expressed that he really doesn't want to finance it for us for a few years. So, before this next year's budget, we're going to have to come up with some plan to replace our machines. Otherwise, we're going to end up with the total cost in one year to replace all of them at 20-something locations, which would probably be close to a quarter million dollars.”

District 1 Commissioner Kary Buckley asked, “If you replace them partially does that mean different places will have different machines, different kinds of machines?”

Engler replied, “They may. I'll say that we would replace them with the ones that are the upgrades of the current machines. But it may not be the exact model. It will not conform exactly because all the polling places are independent. The machines there are completely independent, but once you take the thumb drive out and download it, it will be no different. So, if we upgrade a few of the machines at our busier locations, their information will be the same as before, pulling it off there. But they may have it upgraded inside. That machine that you put your ballot in, maybe upgrade a few of them. The voting method will be the same. It's just one of those things that we have had to deal with for over a decade.

“I've got a couple that I've sent in to be reworked right now, but some of them, they're going to say we can't fix those, so we'll have to start replacing them, and the ADA-compliant ones — the ones for the blind. It's the same company and the same technology. They're not on the internet. That's why it doesn't affect them because they're 21 separate machines. They're completely separate, so nobody can get online and change the results or anything like that. So, as we upgrade, we're keeping the same technology — the same company. But the machines are getting old. Now, we test every machine. Most people don't know this because you get these people saying, ‘Boy, you know, they're just making up stuff.’”

Engler stressed that all of the county’s voting machines are tested 10 days before every election and no more than 10 days after the election.

“Now, that's the fallacy of these people who are saying, well, everything needs to be hand-counted again,” he said. “There are a lot more mistakes, manually.”

St. Francois County Auditor Louie Seiberlich informed Engler during the discussion that his office is looking into possible grant funding from the federal government to be used to buy new voting machines for the county.

In an update on the county morgue, Presiding Commissioner Harold Gallaher explained that a change in the new contract that increases what the forensic pathologist is paid for autopsies will provide a 14% increase to the morgue’s income.

“There is no deficit in the morgue,” he said. “Our morgue is on a balanced budget, as are all [county] departments. So, there's no deficit in the morgue. Now, profit loss in the morgue is something else, and so, yes, we've generated another $15,000 off that supposedly $100,000 loss through the new contract with the doctor that went from $100 per case to $150 per case. And about the other counties chipping in for basics like body storage — many of them cannot afford it. Cannot afford it at all.”

Agenda items covered by the commissioners included:

• The appointment of Michael Maynard and Michael Jackson as part-time assistant prosecuting attorneys, with each receiving a salary of $30,000 annually.

• The appointments of Elisha Irby as a legal secretary at $14.50 per hour and Autumn Johnston as a legal secretary at $13.75 per hour, effective immediately.

• Approved a change in title and pay for Ronda Donze, who has organized a Child Support Department within the Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. Her new title will be office manager, and she will be paid $19 an hour for a 35-hour week.

• Approved change order #5 at the Law Enforcement Center for the installment of a new lift in the transportation area. The cost of the previously-approved purchase of the lift, including installation, totals $15,904.

• Approved the repair and securing of the roof chase doors at the Law Enforcement Center for a total cost of $3,325.85.

• Approved the emergency purchase and replacement of water temperature mixing valves at the jail by GWS Contractors of Bonne Terre.

The next meeting of the St. Francois County Commission will take place at 10 a.m. Tuesday on the third floor of the courthouse annex in Farmington.