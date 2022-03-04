SFC Extension Council holds 2022 banquet

Newly elected, re-elected, appointed, and current members serving on the St. Francois County Extension Council were recognized during the organization’s 2022 Annual Meeting and Banquet held March 1 at Long Memorial Hall in Farmington.

Approximately 40 people attended the meeting/banquet that began with the recitation of the Pledge of Allegiance, introductions, and invocation, followed by dinner. Emceeing the event was District 1 Chairman Jim Howard, as well as several members of the St. Francois County MU Extension team.

St. Francois County Clerk Kevin Engler led the 2022-2023 St. Francois County Extension Council members in their oath of office.

In Missouri’s 114 counties, a University of Missouri county extension council of elected, appointed and delegated citizens help guide local educational programming. The members are partners in the educational process, from needs assessment through program implementation and evaluation of outcomes.

The extension council works with regional specialists to provide the county educational program, manage finances of local extension operations, provide personnel to carry out extension activities and elect and organize the local extension council.

The new board consists of Jim Howard, chair, District 1; Tom Heberlie, vice chair, Cattlemen; Erin Sullivan, secretary, District 1; Shea Davis, treasurer, District 1; Ryan Aubuchon, reelected council member, District II; Rob Carrow, District II; Harold Gallaher, county commissioner; Dolores Howard, District I; Keith Schweigert, newly elected council member, District I; Nathan Peterson, District II; Matt Pigg, reappointed council member, Farm Bureau; Jay Scruggs, District I; Amanda Stegall, reappointed council member, 4-H Council; and Robert Sullivan, District I.

Retiring council members recognized during the program were Lane Falch, Ronnie Grass, Denise Kinkead, Dennis Kinkead and Susie Straughan. The Kinkeads were also presented with individual awards in appreciation for their leadership and service as a member of the University of Missouri Extension Council.

Livestock Specialist Kendra Graham recognized the farm of Kim and Ruth Ann Kollmeyer as St. Francois County’s 2021 Missouri Century Farm; and Michael and Jo Ellen Smith’s Ten Oaks Farms as St. Francois County’s Missouri Century Farm for 2022.

The Missouri Century Farm program’s history dates back to 1976 as a result of the Missouri Committee for Agriculture that was co-chaired by James B. Boillot, director, Missouri Department of Agriculture; and Elmer R. Kiehl, dean of the College of Agriculture, University of Missouri.

The committee’s purpose was to organize the American Revolution Bicentennial celebration in Missouri. One activity that was initiated by the committee was the Centennial Farm project, which awarded certificates to persons owning farms that had been in the same family for 100 years or more. Interest in the program continued after 1976.

The College of Agriculture, Food and Natural Resources, and University of Missouri Extension planned a 10-year update in 1986 called the Century Farm program. This program has been sustained as a yearly event, with more than 100 farms recognized each year. In 2008, the Missouri Farm Bureau became a program co-sponsor.

The evening’s program concluded with closing remarks.

