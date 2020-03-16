SFC Extension Council holds banquet

“The College of Agriculture, Food and Natural Resources, and University of Missouri Extension planned a 10-year update in 1986 called the ‘Century Farm’ program. This program has been sustained as a yearly event, with over 100 farms recognized each year. In 2008, the Missouri Farm Bureau became a program co-sponsor.”

The Grass family of Bonne Terre was recognized as the St. Francois County Farm Family for 2019. Selected by the St. Francois County Extension Council and St. Francois County Farm Bureau, the family is made up of Ronnie, Jen, Colton, and Clarisa Grass.

“The Grasses were among families honored during the 61st annual Farm Family Day held Aug. 12 at the Missouri State Fair,” said Youth Program Associate Kayce Amsden. “Each year, the fair sets aside a day to recognize farm families from across the state that are active in their communities, involved in agriculture, and/or participate in local outreach and extension programs such as 4-H or Farmington FFA. In 2019, all 114 Missouri counties, plus the City of St. Louis, participated in the honoring of nearly 500 people from 115 farm families.”

Announcing this year’s Leaders Honor Roll was Stephanie Schindler, 4-H youth specialist and community engagement specialist.