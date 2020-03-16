SFC Extension Council holds banquet

Newly elected, re-elected, appointed, and currently-serving members on the St. Francois County Extension Council were recognized during the organization’s 2020 Annual Meeting and Banquet held March 3 at Long Memorial Hall in Farmington.
Approximately 50 people attended the meeting/banquet that began with the recitation of the Pledge of Allegiance, introductions, and invocation, followed by dinner. Emceeing the event was District 1 Chairman Brian Kocher and included members of the St. Francois County MU Extension team.
St. Francois County Clerk Kevin Engler led the 2020-2021 St. Francois County Extension Council members in their oath of office.
In Missouri’s 114 counties, a University of Missouri county extension council of elected, appointed and delegated citizens help guide local educational programming. The members are partners in the educational process, from needs assessment through program implementation and evaluation of outcomes.
The extension council works with regional specialists to provide the county educational program, manage finances of local extension operations, provide personnel to carry out extension activities, and elect and organize the local extension council.
The new board consists of Chairman Brian Kocher, District 1: Vice Chair Tom Heberlie, Cattlemen; Secretary Renee Kurtz, District 1; Treasurer Velma Kocher, District 1; Chad Aldridge, District 2; Rob Carrow, District 2; Shea Davis, District 1; Derek Detring, District 1; Joann Fortman, District 1; David Hawkins, District 2; Jackie Hull, District 2; Todd Landolt, District 2; County Commissioner Patrick Mullins; Warren Shelley, Farm Bureau; Amanda Stegall, 4-H Council; Erin Sullivan, District 1; Robert Sullivan, District 1; Darlene Weber, District 2; and Cody Wiseman, District 2; reappointed council member Amanda Stegall, 4-H Council; newly appointed council member Matt Pigg, Farm Bureau; newly elected District 1 council members Denise Kinkead, Dennis Kinkead, and Susie Straughan; and newly elected District 2 council members Ryan Aubuchon and Ronnie Grass of District 2.
Retiring council members recognized during the program were Derek Detring, Joann Fortman, Jackie Hull, Renee Kurtz, Todd Landolt, Cody Wiseman, and Warren Shelley.
Retired Livestock Specialist Charles Gamble and his wife Carol also received special recognition.
Current Livestock Specialist Kendra Graham recognized the Conrad-Griffin Farm, established in 1919, as this year’s Century Farm in St. Francois County.
You have free articles remaining.
“Three-hundred-and-thirty-two of the original acres purchased by John Ireanus Conrad qualify as the Century Farm in St. Francois County,” Graham said. “The Conrad-Griffin Farm is unique in that their Century Farm is in both St. Francois and Ste. Genevieve counties."
Explaining the history of the program, Graham continued, “The Missouri Century Farm program’s history dates back to 1976 as a result of the Missouri Committee for Agriculture that was co-chaired by James B. Boillot, director, Missouri Department of Agriculture; and Elmer R. Kiehl, dean of the College of Agriculture, University of Missouri.
“The committee’s purpose was to organize the American Revolution Bicentennial celebration in Missouri. One activity that was initiated by the committee was the ‘Centennial Farm’ project, which awarded certificates to persons owning farms that had been in the same family for 100 years or more. Interest in the program continued after 1976.
“The College of Agriculture, Food and Natural Resources, and University of Missouri Extension planned a 10-year update in 1986 called the ‘Century Farm’ program. This program has been sustained as a yearly event, with over 100 farms recognized each year. In 2008, the Missouri Farm Bureau became a program co-sponsor.”
The Grass family of Bonne Terre was recognized as the St. Francois County Farm Family for 2019. Selected by the St. Francois County Extension Council and St. Francois County Farm Bureau, the family is made up of Ronnie, Jen, Colton, and Clarisa Grass.
“The Grasses were among families honored during the 61st annual Farm Family Day held Aug. 12 at the Missouri State Fair,” said Youth Program Associate Kayce Amsden. “Each year, the fair sets aside a day to recognize farm families from across the state that are active in their communities, involved in agriculture, and/or participate in local outreach and extension programs such as 4-H or Farmington FFA. In 2019, all 114 Missouri counties, plus the City of St. Louis, participated in the honoring of nearly 500 people from 115 farm families.”
Announcing this year’s Leaders Honor Roll was Stephanie Schindler, 4-H youth specialist and community engagement specialist.
“Each year, St. Francois County Extension selects individuals to honor in recognition of their contribution of time and service to the county extension program,” she said. “These individuals are listed on a permanent honor roll maintained by the county extension office and the University of Missouri.”
The names of Kelly Racer and David Miller were added to the Leaders Honor Roll.
The evening’s program concluded with a presentation on beekeeping given by Kraig Sutherland.
Kevin R. Jenkins is the managing editor of the Farmington Press and can be reached at 573-756-8927 or kjenkins@farmingtonpressonline.com