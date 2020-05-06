SFC Fair cancelled; plans cautiously ongoing for Wash. Co. Fair

The St. Francois County Fair, a tradition for more than 150 years, has been cancelled for the year.
It had been scheduled for June 25-27, about a month earlier than it’s traditionally been held, due to previous difficulties securing a vendor to produce the associated carnival for the popular agriculture-highlighted event.
According to a news release signed by the fair board and sent by Board President Steve Worley, the cancellation comes “after careful consideration,” and following months of monitoring conditions created by the coronavirus pandemic.
“This is very disappointing for many of us, but due to the COVID-19 situation, ever-changing circumstances and recommendations, it is the safest decision for our community,” read the announcement. “Many other local events have already been cancelled. State 4-H and FFA events are also currently limited. We look forward to having the June 2021 fair, but we hope to have other events later in the year to celebrate as a community and under better conditions.
“We would like to thank the first responders, health care workers, community organizations, volunteers and our sponsors who continue to support our community and the fair, but most of all, to our patrons.”
The board, which is non-profit and oversees the upkeep of the buildings and grounds, urged everyone to “please keep an eye out for future events on our social media pages.”
Cheyenne Spurgeon, county fair board member, said they’ve been daily monitoring the pandemic and its conditions, staying abreast of ever-evolving federal, state and county guidelines, and staying in touch with organizers of other fairs, festivals and community events.
“We’re a non-profit, we’re not city- or county-owned, we facilitate the funding of all aspects of the fair and its grounds. Many fairs are owned by chamber or county, but we’re an independent establishment,” she said. “The money we make is for upkeep, the grounds, the barns, buildings, insurance. So it’s a big hit, unfortunately.”
But, she said, the biggest disappointment, for her, is knowing that the 4-H and FFA kids who showcase their projects are going to be heartbroken.
“It’s a let-down to the community, for sure, but I grew up in FFA and 4-H, and it’s heartbreaking these kids have put their hearts into raising their livestock, getting up early before school to feed and water them, monitoring their health, leading them around in a halter to practice, they want to show their livestock off and now they won’t get to. It’s just not fair,” Spurgeon said. “And they can make a lot of money, too. I paid for my first car, with the money I got from showing at the fair.”
The operations of the fair also happen with the help of dedicated, regular sponsors, she added, and many of their businesses have taken punches to their wallets due to the general statewide shutdown that started April 6.
The phase-one lifting of the shutdown began Monday, but with limited gathering notices still in effect, Spurgeon said it would have been impossible to enforce social distancing. “Even under phase two of the CDC guidelines, even if we make it to that phase, there’s no way we could be having it,” she said. “That would be a 50-person max for events.”
To her knowledge, she said, the St. Francois County Fair has only been cancelled one year out of more than 150.
Randy Fryman, president of the Washington County Fair which isn’t until Aug. 5-8, said as of right now, they’re moving forward with plans and carefully monitoring coronavirus conditions. He said he’s heard of several fairs and festivals that have been wrestling with the same decisions, and he could think of several that have cancelled.
“We’ll know for sure by July 1. It could change, depending on the conditions. It’s a day-by-day thing for fairs all over the nation,” he said. “Ours isn’t until August, so we have time. We could cancel within 30 days, if we had to, but it’s not something where we can’t not plan and suddenly decide to have it. So for now, we’re moving ahead.”
He said social-distancing regulations would be one of the biggest factors in determining whether or not the fair is held.
“Right now, as it stands, in Washington County, we can congregate in a big group, we just have to stay 6 feet apart. That’s going to have to be lifted, to have the fair. We can’t monitor crowds of people to make sure they stay that far apart all the time,” he said.
As part of the Lion’s Club, the board depends on proceeds from the fair to keep future fairs – and other events that use the grounds—going.
“There’s a lot of upkeep to the fairgrounds and buildings year-round, insurance to pay for,” he said. “During the fair, we support a lot of volunteer groups from the schools, so it hurts them financially, too.
“The 4-H and FFA groups, they haven’t been able to meet or do anything until May 14, and if it’s extended past that to June or July, they can’t have their 4-H sale. So there are a lot of moving parts, a lot of things to consider.”
Fryman said if and until they have to cancel the fair, they’ll proceed with their plans.
“It’s a tough decision because it affects so many people,” he said. “And if you cancel, you’re going to hear about it both ways. There’ll be people who think you should have had it, and some who are glad you cancelled.”
