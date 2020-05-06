SFC Fair cancelled; plans cautiously ongoing for Wash. Co. Fair

The phase-one lifting of the shutdown began Monday, but with limited gathering notices still in effect, Spurgeon said it would have been impossible to enforce social distancing. “Even under phase two of the CDC guidelines, even if we make it to that phase, there’s no way we could be having it,” she said. “That would be a 50-person max for events.”

To her knowledge, she said, the St. Francois County Fair has only been cancelled one year out of more than 150.

Randy Fryman, president of the Washington County Fair which isn’t until Aug. 5-8, said as of right now, they’re moving forward with plans and carefully monitoring coronavirus conditions. He said he’s heard of several fairs and festivals that have been wrestling with the same decisions, and he could think of several that have cancelled.

“We’ll know for sure by July 1. It could change, depending on the conditions. It’s a day-by-day thing for fairs all over the nation,” he said. “Ours isn’t until August, so we have time. We could cancel within 30 days, if we had to, but it’s not something where we can’t not plan and suddenly decide to have it. So for now, we’re moving ahead.”

He said social-distancing regulations would be one of the biggest factors in determining whether or not the fair is held.